2025-26 FA Cup: Fifth round schedule, how to watch live, results, scores, video highlights

The FA Cup fifth round is here with teams booking their spots in the last 16 and a trip to Wembley is now within reach...

11 Premier League big boys remain in the competition, while there are also two third-tier teams and three second-tier teams.

Below is everything you need for the FA Cup fifth round.

How to watch the 2025-26 FA Cup live, stream link

TV channel: ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes

Streaming: ESPN+

2025-26 FA Cup fifth round schedule

Friday, March 6

Wolves 1-3 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights

Saturday, March 7

7:15am ET: Mansfield Town vs Arsenal

12:45pm ET: Wrexham vs Chelsea

3pm ET: Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Sunday, March 8

8am ET: Fulham vs Southampton

9:30am ET: Port Vale vs Sunderland

12:30pm ET: Leeds United vs Norwich City

Monday, March 9

3:30pm ET: West Ham vs Brentford

2025-26 FA Cup fourth round results

Friday, February 13

Hull City 0-4 Chelsea

Wrexham 1-0 Ipswich Town

Saturday, February 14

Burton Albion 0-1 (aet) West Ham United

Southampton 2-1 (aet) Leicester City

Manchester City 2-0 Salford City

Norwich City 3-1 West Bromwich Albion

Burnley 1-2 Mansfield Town

Aston Villa 1-3 Newcastle United — Recap, video highlights

Liverpool 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Sunday, February 15

Birmingham City 1-1 Leeds United (Leeds won 4-2 on penalty kicks)

Grimsby Town 0-1 Wolves

Stoke City 1-2 Fulham

Oxford United 0-1 Sunderland

Arsenal 4-0 Wigan Athletic

Monday, February 16

Macclesfield 0-1 Brentford — Recap

Tuesday, March 3

Port Vale 1-0 Bristol City

2025-25 FA Cup third round results

All times ET

Friday, January 9

Preston North End 0-1 Wigan Athletic

MK Dons 1-1 (3-4 PKs) Oxford United

Port Vale 1-0 Fleetwood Town

Wrexham AFC 3-3 (4-3 PKs) Nottingham Forest

Saturday, January 10

Macclesfield FC 2-1 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights

Everton 1-1 (0-3 pens) Sunderland

Wolves 6-1 Shrewsbury Town

Cheltenham Town 0-2 Leicester City

Doncaster Rovers 2-3 Southampton

Stoke City 1-0 Coventry City

Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Brentford

Newcastle United 3-3 (7-6 pens) Bournemouth

Fulham 3-1 Middlesbrough

Ipswich Town 2-1 Blackpool

Manchester City 10-1 Exeter City

Burnley 5-1 Millwall

Boreham Wood 0-5 Burton Albion

Cambridge United 2-3 Birmingham City

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Aston Villa — Recap, video highlights

Grimsby Town 3-2 Weston-Super-Mare

Bristol City 5-1 Watford

Charlton Athletic 1-5 Chelsea

Sunday, January 11

Derby County 1-3 Leeds United

Portsmouth 1-4 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights

West Ham United 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

Norwich City 5-1 Walsall

Swansea City 2-2 (5-6 pens) West Bromwich Albion

Hull City 0-0 (4-3 pens) Blackburn Rovers

Sheffield United 3-4 Mansfield Town

Manchester United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion — Recap, video highlights

Monday, January 12

Liverpool 4-1 Barnsley — Recap, video highlights

Tuesday, January 20

Salford City vs Swindon Town — 2:45pm