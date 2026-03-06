2025-26 FA Cup: Fifth round schedule, how to watch live, results, scores, video highlights
The FA Cup fifth round is here with teams booking their spots in the last 16 and a trip to Wembley is now within reach...
11 Premier League big boys remain in the competition, while there are also two third-tier teams and three second-tier teams.
Below is everything you need for the FA Cup fifth round.
How to watch the 2025-26 FA Cup live, stream link
TV channel: ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes
Streaming: ESPN+
2025-26 FA Cup fifth round schedule
Friday, March 6
Wolves 1-3 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights
Saturday, March 7
7:15am ET: Mansfield Town vs Arsenal
12:45pm ET: Wrexham vs Chelsea
3pm ET: Newcastle United vs Manchester City
Sunday, March 8
8am ET: Fulham vs Southampton
9:30am ET: Port Vale vs Sunderland
12:30pm ET: Leeds United vs Norwich City
Monday, March 9
3:30pm ET: West Ham vs Brentford
2025-26 FA Cup fourth round results
Friday, February 13
Hull City 0-4 Chelsea
Wrexham 1-0 Ipswich Town
Saturday, February 14
Burton Albion 0-1 (aet) West Ham United
Southampton 2-1 (aet) Leicester City
Manchester City 2-0 Salford City
Norwich City 3-1 West Bromwich Albion
Burnley 1-2 Mansfield Town
Aston Villa 1-3 Newcastle United — Recap, video highlights
Liverpool 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Sunday, February 15
Birmingham City 1-1 Leeds United (Leeds won 4-2 on penalty kicks)
Grimsby Town 0-1 Wolves
Stoke City 1-2 Fulham
Oxford United 0-1 Sunderland
Arsenal 4-0 Wigan Athletic
Monday, February 16
Macclesfield 0-1 Brentford — Recap
Tuesday, March 3
Port Vale 1-0 Bristol City
2025-25 FA Cup third round results
All times ET
Friday, January 9
Preston North End 0-1 Wigan Athletic
MK Dons 1-1 (3-4 PKs) Oxford United
Port Vale 1-0 Fleetwood Town
Wrexham AFC 3-3 (4-3 PKs) Nottingham Forest
Saturday, January 10
Macclesfield FC 2-1 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights
Everton 1-1 (0-3 pens) Sunderland
Wolves 6-1 Shrewsbury Town
Cheltenham Town 0-2 Leicester City
Doncaster Rovers 2-3 Southampton
Stoke City 1-0 Coventry City
Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Brentford
Newcastle United 3-3 (7-6 pens) Bournemouth
Fulham 3-1 Middlesbrough
Ipswich Town 2-1 Blackpool
Manchester City 10-1 Exeter City
Burnley 5-1 Millwall
Boreham Wood 0-5 Burton Albion
Cambridge United 2-3 Birmingham City
Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Aston Villa — Recap, video highlights
Grimsby Town 3-2 Weston-Super-Mare
Bristol City 5-1 Watford
Charlton Athletic 1-5 Chelsea
Sunday, January 11
Derby County 1-3 Leeds United
Portsmouth 1-4 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights
West Ham United 2-1 Queens Park Rangers
Norwich City 5-1 Walsall
Swansea City 2-2 (5-6 pens) West Bromwich Albion
Hull City 0-0 (4-3 pens) Blackburn Rovers
Sheffield United 3-4 Mansfield Town
Manchester United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion — Recap, video highlights
Monday, January 12
Liverpool 4-1 Barnsley — Recap, video highlights
Tuesday, January 20
