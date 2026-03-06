 Skip navigation
Top News

NHL: St. Louis Blues at New York Islanders
Islanders acquire Brayden Schenn from Blues as new buyers, sellers emerge at NHL trade deadline
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken
Seattle Kraken sign captain Jordan Eberle to two-year contract extension
Olympics: Speed Skating
Jenning de Boo outsprints Jordan Stolz for speed skating world title

Top Clips

oly26_ssm1000_stolz_deboo_260306.jpg
Stolz steals 2nd 1000m from de Boo at worlds
nbc_wbb_depaulprovdnce_260306.jpg
HLs: Providence goes on 20-3 run, runs past DePaul
nbc_roto_jaysontatum_v2_260306.jpg
Celtics’ Tatum to make season debut Friday night

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025-26 FA Cup: Fifth round schedule, how to watch live, results, scores, video highlights

  
Published March 6, 2026 05:14 PM

The FA Cup fifth round is here with teams booking their spots in the last 16 and a trip to Wembley is now within reach...

MORE — List of FA Cup finals, winners, all-time records

11 Premier League big boys remain in the competition, while there are also two third-tier teams and three second-tier teams.

Below is everything you need for the FA Cup fifth round.

How to watch the 2025-26 FA Cup live, stream link

TV channel: ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes
Streaming: ESPN+

2025-26 FA Cup fifth round schedule

Friday, March 6
Wolves 1-3 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights

Saturday, March 7
7:15am ET: Mansfield Town vs Arsenal
12:45pm ET: Wrexham vs Chelsea
3pm ET: Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Sunday, March 8
8am ET: Fulham vs Southampton
9:30am ET: Port Vale vs Sunderland
12:30pm ET: Leeds United vs Norwich City

Monday, March 9
3:30pm ET: West Ham vs Brentford

2025-26 FA Cup fourth round results

Friday, February 13
Hull City 0-4 Chelsea
Wrexham 1-0 Ipswich Town

Saturday, February 14
Burton Albion 0-1 (aet) West Ham United
Southampton 2-1 (aet) Leicester City
Manchester City 2-0 Salford City
Norwich City 3-1 West Bromwich Albion
Burnley 1-2 Mansfield Town
Aston Villa 1-3 Newcastle UnitedRecap, video highlights
Liverpool 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Sunday, February 15
Birmingham City 1-1 Leeds United (Leeds won 4-2 on penalty kicks)
Grimsby Town 0-1 Wolves
Stoke City 1-2 Fulham
Oxford United 0-1 Sunderland
Arsenal 4-0 Wigan Athletic

Monday, February 16
Macclesfield 0-1 BrentfordRecap

Tuesday, March 3
Port Vale 1-0 Bristol City

2025-25 FA Cup third round results

All times ET

Friday, January 9

Preston North End 0-1 Wigan Athletic
MK Dons 1-1 (3-4 PKs) Oxford United
Port Vale 1-0 Fleetwood Town
Wrexham AFC 3-3 (4-3 PKs) Nottingham Forest

Saturday, January 10

Macclesfield FC 2-1 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights
Everton 1-1 (0-3 pens) Sunderland
Wolves 6-1 Shrewsbury Town
Cheltenham Town 0-2 Leicester City
Doncaster Rovers 2-3 Southampton
Stoke City 1-0 Coventry City
Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Brentford
Newcastle United 3-3 (7-6 pens) Bournemouth
Fulham 3-1 Middlesbrough
Ipswich Town 2-1 Blackpool
Manchester City 10-1 Exeter City
Burnley 5-1 Millwall
Boreham Wood 0-5 Burton Albion
Cambridge United 2-3 Birmingham City
Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Aston Villa Recap, video highlights
Grimsby Town 3-2 Weston-Super-Mare
Bristol City 5-1 Watford
Charlton Athletic 1-5 Chelsea

Sunday, January 11

Derby County 1-3 Leeds United
Portsmouth 1-4 ArsenalRecap, video highlights
West Ham United 2-1 Queens Park Rangers
Norwich City 5-1 Walsall
Swansea City 2-2 (5-6 pens) West Bromwich Albion
Hull City 0-0 (4-3 pens) Blackburn Rovers
Sheffield United 3-4 Mansfield Town
Manchester United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion Recap, video highlights

Monday, January 12

Liverpool 4-1 Barnsley — Recap, video highlights

Tuesday, January 20

Salford City vs Swindon Town — 2:45pm