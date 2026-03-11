PSG 5-2 Chelsea: Blues blown away late in Champions League 1st leg

Chelsea valiantly fought back from a goal down to PSG not one but twice on Wednesday, but the Blues came undone and conceded three goals in the final 20 minutes and trail the defending European champions 5-2.

Bradley Barcola opened the scoring in the 10th minute, but Malo Gusto erased the deficit in the 28th. Ousmane Dembele put PSG ahead again in the 40th, but Enzo Fernandez scored in the 57th. Then it became the Khvicha Kvaratskhelia show, as the Georgian superstar came off the bench to set up Vitinha for PSG’s third goal in the 74th and then score a pair of beauties himself in the 86th and 93rd minutes. Whereas Chelsea have depth to come off the bench, PSG simply have world-class talent to all but end a tie in 30 minutes.

The second leg will be at Stamford Bridge next Tuesday (4 pm ET).

PSG vs Chelsea live updates - by Andy Edwards

PSG vs Chelsea final score: 4-2

Goalscorers: Bradley Barcola (10'), Malo Gusto (28'), Ousmane Dembele (40'), Enzo Fernandez (57'), Vitinha (74'), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (86', (90'+3)

PSG 5-2 Chelsea: Kvaratskhelia slots home another right before the end (90'+3)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia AGAIN 😤



— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 11, 2026

GOAL! PSG 4-2 Chelsea: Kvaratskhelia smashes one from outside the box (86')

— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 11, 2026

NO GOAL! Joao Pedro offside before scoring Chelsea’s would-be equalizer (79')

GOAL! PSG 3-2 Chelsea: Another goalkeeper gaffe gifts the lead back (74')

— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 11, 2026

GOAL! PSG 2-2 Chelsea: Fernandez pulls the Blues level again (57')

CHELSEA PULL LEVEL 🔵



— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 11, 2026

GOAL! PSG 2-1 Chelsea: Dembele sneaks in behind, twists, turns and scores (40')

PSG with a lightning counter attack ⚡️



— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 11, 2026

GOAL! PSG 1-1 Chelsea: Gusto gets free at the back post and ties it up (28')

Chelsea hit back 💥



— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 11, 2026

GOAL! PSG 1-0 Chelsea: Barcola lashes one inside the near post (10')

Dream start for PSG ✨



— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 11, 2026

PSG starting XI

Safonov - Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes - Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Neves - Doue, Barcola, Dembele

Chelsea starting XI

Jorgensen - Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella - Caicedo, James, Fernandez - Palmer, Neto, Pedro

How to watch PSG vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4pm ET (March 11)

Venue: Parc des Princes — Paris, France

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Liam Rosenior’s young side will be up against it when they face the reigning European champs but Chelsea do have the advantage of knowing they can beat PSG, as they did it in the FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey back in July. Cole Palmer inspired that win and after injury he’s almost back to his best as Chelsea aim to finish the season with a flourish in two cup competitions and seal their spot in the top four of the Premier League.

PSG once again sit top of the table in Ligue 1 but it has been far from smooth sailing for Luis Enrique’s side this season. They are just one point ahead of second place Lens in the French top-light and are in a real scrap for the title. They have also been sluggish in the Champions League and had to go through the playoff round, where they just edged past Monaco 5-4 on aggregate. Ousmane Dembele’s injury issues have hit them hard, but there is still so much quality in this PSG side.

PSG team news, focus

Fabian Ruiz is out with an injury and he is the driving force of their midfield, while Joao Neves has been struggling with injury but should be back. It is hoped that star forward Ousmane Dembele could be fit to return for this game too and that would be a massive boost. Elsewhere the trio of Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are a formidable force from attacking midfield and will look to hit Chelsea on the counter early and often. Defensively PSG have struggled this season as goalkeeper Matvey Safonov has come in for Lucas Chevalier.

Chelsea team news, focus

The Blues have become a bit more pragmatic under Rosenior and they will need to dig in and defend extremely well to keep this tie alive after the first leg. Palmer, Pedro Neto and Joao Pedro have been excellent in attack and Chelsea know that if PSG make similar defensive mistakes like they have recently, they will take advantage of it. Rosenior will look to keep it tight and give Chelsea a chance in the second leg at Stamford Bridge. Andrey Santos and Moises Caicedo will be extremely important to shield this Chelsea defense.

PSG vs Chelsea prediction

This is a really tough one to call because both teams are capable of the sublime but have made big mistakes. Go for an entertaining draw. PSG 2-2 Chelsea.