How to watch England vs New Zealand live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Thomas Tuchel and England ready for the 2026 World Cup with a Florida-based friendly versus New Zealand on Saturday.

England are favorites to win Group L and perhaps favorites for much shinier outcomes at the end of the tournament. They’ll meet Croatia, Ghana, and Panama in the group stage, and the Croatians provide a stern first test on June 17.

New Zealand will hope this tough test prepares them for a tricky Group G with Belgium, Egypt, and Iran. They start with Iran on June 15.

The Three Lions experimented in their March international break, drawing Uruguay and losing to Japan. New Zealand are coming off a June 2 smashing at the hands of Haiti, a 4-0 setback in Fort Lauderdale.

Here is everything you need for England vs New Zealand in Tampa, Florida.

How to watch England vs New Zealand live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9pm ET Saturday (June 6)

Venue: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, Florida

TV Channel/Streaming: Prime Video

England team news, focus

England have not reported any significant injuries but are not expected to have UEFA Champions League Final quartet Eberechi Eze, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, and Noni Madueke after extended seasons necessitated a slightly longer break than their teammates.

New Zealand team news, focus

The Kiwis are not expected to have Ryan Thomas or Joe Bell, though the latter could be available.

Chris Wood is the biggest name in a somewhat-unfamiliar group compared to New Zealand teams of past World Cups, though Michael Boxall and Kosta Barbarouses have been around the block.

England vs New Zealand prediction

There’s every reason to expect a hungry England to deliver goals and vigor. New Zealand have won just once in their last 10 games (though they did draw Norway in Oslo back in October). England 3-0 New Zealand.