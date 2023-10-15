World Cup: Full list of past winners year-by-year

Argentina won the 2022 World Cup, further cementing Lionel Messi’s name as one of, if not the, greatest players to ever play the game.

Messi joins celebrated countryman Diego Maradona as debated ‘GOATS’ to lift the World Cup trophy, as Argentina won for the third time and first since the 1986 tournament in Mexico.

Of course, Kylian Mbappe and France won the previous tournament, four years after Germany laid claim to the 2014 honors through Mario Gotze’s marvelous winner.

Uruguay won the first World Cup in 1930 and is one of six teams to win multiple World Cups (Italy, France, Brazil, Germany, Argentina). England and Spain each won once.

Who will join them in 2026, adding their names to the list of winners below?

World Cup Winners by Year

1930 – Uruguay

Runner Up: Argentina

Third place: United States

1934 – Italy

Runner Up: Czechoslovakia

Third Place: Germany

1938 – Italy

Runner Up: Hungary

Third Place: Brazil

1950 – Uruguay

Runner Up: Brazil

Third Place: Sweden

1954 – West Germany

Runner Up: Hungary

Third Place: Austria

1958 – Brazil

Runner Up: Sweden

Third Place: France

1962 – Brazil

Runner Up: Czechoslovakia

Third Place: Chile

1966 – England

Runner Up: West Germany

Third Place: Portugal

1970 – Brazil

Runner Up: Italy

Third Place: West Germany

1974 – West Germany

Runner Up: Netherlands

Third Place: Poland

1978 – Argentina

Runner Up: Netherlands

Third Place: Brazil

1982 – Italy

Runner Up: West Germany

Third Place: Poland

1986 – Argentina

Runner Up: West Germany

Third Place: France

1990 – West Germany

Runner Up: Argentina

Third Place: Italy

1994 – Brazil

Runner Up: Italy

Third Place: Sweden

1998 – France

Runner Up: Brazil

Third Place: Croatia

2002 – Brazil

Runner Up: Germany

Third Place: Turkey

2006 – Italy

Runner Up: France

Third Place: Germany

2010 – Spain

Runner Up: Netherlands

Third Place: Germany

2014 – Germany

Runner Up: Argentina

Third Place: Netherlands

2018 – France

Runner Up: Croatia

Third Place: Belgium

2022 - Argentina

Runner Up: France

Third Place: Croatia

Which country has won the most World Cup titles?