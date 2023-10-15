World Cup: Full list of past winners year-by-year
Argentina won the 2022 World Cup, further cementing Lionel Messi’s name as one of, if not the, greatest players to ever play the game.
Messi joins celebrated countryman Diego Maradona as debated ‘GOATS’ to lift the World Cup trophy, as Argentina won for the third time and first since the 1986 tournament in Mexico.
Of course, Kylian Mbappe and France won the previous tournament, four years after Germany laid claim to the 2014 honors through Mario Gotze’s marvelous winner.
Uruguay won the first World Cup in 1930 and is one of six teams to win multiple World Cups (Italy, France, Brazil, Germany, Argentina). England and Spain each won once.
Who will join them in 2026, adding their names to the list of winners below?
World Cup Winners by Year
1930 – Uruguay
- Runner Up: Argentina
- Third place: United States
1934 – Italy
- Runner Up: Czechoslovakia
- Third Place: Germany
1938 – Italy
- Runner Up: Hungary
- Third Place: Brazil
1950 – Uruguay
- Runner Up: Brazil
- Third Place: Sweden
1954 – West Germany
- Runner Up: Hungary
- Third Place: Austria
1958 – Brazil
- Runner Up: Sweden
- Third Place: France
1962 – Brazil
- Runner Up: Czechoslovakia
- Third Place: Chile
1966 – England
- Runner Up: West Germany
- Third Place: Portugal
1970 – Brazil
- Runner Up: Italy
- Third Place: West Germany
1974 – West Germany
- Runner Up: Netherlands
- Third Place: Poland
1978 – Argentina
- Runner Up: Netherlands
- Third Place: Brazil
1982 – Italy
- Runner Up: West Germany
- Third Place: Poland
1986 – Argentina
- Runner Up: West Germany
- Third Place: France
1990 – West Germany
- Runner Up: Argentina
- Third Place: Italy
1994 – Brazil
- Runner Up: Italy
- Third Place: Sweden
1998 – France
- Runner Up: Brazil
- Third Place: Croatia
2002 – Brazil
- Runner Up: Germany
- Third Place: Turkey
2006 – Italy
- Runner Up: France
- Third Place: Germany
2010 – Spain
- Runner Up: Netherlands
- Third Place: Germany
2014 – Germany
- Runner Up: Argentina
- Third Place: Netherlands
2018 – France
- Runner Up: Croatia
- Third Place: Belgium
2022 - Argentina
- Runner Up: France
- Third Place: Croatia
Which country has won the most World Cup titles?
- Brazil — 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
- Germany — 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)
- Italy — 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)
- Argentina — 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)
- France — 2 (1998, 2018)
- Uruguay — 2 (1930, 1950)
- England — 1 (1966)
- Spain — 1 (2010)