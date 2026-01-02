How to watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Arsenal’s attack is out of its doldrums and seeking to strengthen their Premier League title hopes with a visit to defense-starved Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners hammered Aston Villa 4-1 on Tuesday to run their winning streak to four matches, and Man City’s Thursday draw with Sunderland has delivered the Gunners a four-point lead atop the Premier League table.

WATCH — Bournemouth v Arsenal

Meanwhile, Bournemouth continues to slump toward the bottom three. Andoni Iraola’s Cherries remain nine points clear of the relegation zone but are now four points back of the top half of the table.

It’s head-snapping stuff given Bournemouth’s recent seasons and their hot start to this campaign. Bournemouth have gone 10 Premier League matches without a win, though they have drawn five times including two with Chelsea and one with Manchester United.

But the schedule’s not getting any easier for a side that was second after nine weeks and fifth after the first match of November.

For live updates and highlights throughout Bournemouth vs Arsenal, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday

Venue: The Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Ryan Christie (knee), Tyler Adams (knee - MORE), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee), Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring), Matai Akinmboni (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Antoine Semenyo (undisclosed), Lewis Cook (neck)

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Riccardo Calafiori (undisclosed), Max Dowman (ankle), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle - MORE)| QUESTIONABLE: Declan Rice (knee)

Bournemouth vs Arsenal prediction

Here’s a telling stat: Bournemouth and Manchester United were scoreless when Cherries (and USMNT) mainstay Tyler Adams departed their Week 16 match. Bournemouth conceded four times in that game, once in a draw at Bournemouth, four more times at Brentford, and twice against Chelsea. He’s so important and Arsenal may just eat the Cherries alive on Saturday. Bournemouth 1-3 Arsenal