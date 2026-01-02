 Skip navigation
How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published January 2, 2026 07:44 AM

Manchester City hope to make their first dropped points since November a mere blip when overturned Chelsea visit the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

For many, the focus will be on the visitors after Chelsea parted ways with ex-Man City assistant Enzo Maresca on Thursday to short-circuit a tenure that saw the Blues win the Conference League and Club World Cup while returning to the UEFA Chmpions League.

Chelsea U-21 boss Calum McFarlane will be in the dugout as the Blues begin life after Maresca, with Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior among the names bandied about as potential new bosses.

WATCH Manchester City v Chelsea

City, meanwhile, are the latest side to be surprised by new boys Sunderland and now find themselves four points behind leaders Arsenal at the midpoint of the league season.

Pep Guardiola was flummoxed by his side’s lack of finish in a scoreless draw at the Stadium of Light on Thursday, the draw halting a perfect run of 18 points from 18 since a November 29 win over Leeds United.

What’s marked City’s recent run has not been Erling Haaland’s heroics, but a stingy back line which has allowed just one goal in its last 462 Premier League minutes.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester City vs Chelsea, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Sunday

Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester

TV Channel: NBCSN

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: John Stones (unspecified), Jeremy Doku (unspecified), Rayan Ait-Nouri (international duty - AFCON), Omar Marmoush (international duty - AFCON), Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Oscar Bobb (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Nico O’Reilly (unspecified), Savinho (unspecified)

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Moises Caicedo (suspension), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Marc Cucurella (fitness), Jorrel Hato (undisclosed)

Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction

Chelsea haven’t kept a clean sheet in three matches and are giving up even more chances than prolific Man City are generating these days. There could be post-Maresca rise from the Blues but there could also be a dip as his regulars reportedly liked the Italian just fine. Man City 2-1 Chelsea.