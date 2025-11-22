Bundesliga table — Standings, leading scorers, schedule for Germany’s 2025-26 season

Can anyone stop Harry Kane and Bayern Munich from going back-to-back in Germany’s top flight with a table-topping finish in the 2025-26 Bundesliga season?

The English striker has been firing home with regularity again this season and Vincent Kompany’s Bavarians have yet to be beaten while piling up the goals and rarely allowing anything to reach the doorstep of Manuel Neuer.

MORE — Latest Premier League 2025-26 table

Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, and RB Leipzig have been the closest chasers about a third of the way through the fixture list, but Bayern are certainly the front-runner.

How does the table look and which players are trying to keep pace with Kane in the race for the Kicker-Torjägerkanone? Read on....

Bundesliga Golden Boot race — top scorers for 2025-26

Harry Kane, Bayern Munich - 14 Jonathan Burkardt, Eintracht Frankfurt — 8 Haris Tabakovic, Borussi Monchengladbach — 7 Denis Undav, Stuttgart — 6 Luis Diaz, Bayern Munich — 6 Michael Olise, Bayern Munich — 6 Can Uzun, Eintracht Frankfurt — 5 Christoph Baumgartner, RB Leipzig — 5 Fisnik Asllani, Hoffenheim — 5 Jakub Kaminski, Koln — 5 Patrik Schick, Bayer Leverkusen — 5

Bundesliga 2025-26 table — Standings