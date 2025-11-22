 Skip navigation
Sami Valimaki leads by two entering final round of PGA Tour season finale
The RSM Classic 2025: Final-round tee times, TV times and how to watch
Rocco Becht throws for three touchdowns; Iowa State snaps three-game skid against Kansas

Highlights: Harden powers Clippers past Hornets
Price matches Love's TD with one of his own
Love breaks off long touchdown run vs. Syracuse

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Sami Valimaki leads by two entering final round of PGA Tour season finale
The RSM Classic 2025: Final-round tee times, TV times and how to watch
Rocco Becht throws for three touchdowns; Iowa State snaps three-game skid against Kansas

Highlights: Harden powers Clippers past Hornets
Price matches Love's TD with one of his own
Love breaks off long touchdown run vs. Syracuse

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Bundesliga table — Standings, leading scorers, schedule for Germany’s 2025-26 season

  
November 22, 2025

Can anyone stop Harry Kane and Bayern Munich from going back-to-back in Germany’s top flight with a table-topping finish in the 2025-26 Bundesliga season?

The English striker has been firing home with regularity again this season and Vincent Kompany’s Bavarians have yet to be beaten while piling up the goals and rarely allowing anything to reach the doorstep of Manuel Neuer.

MORE — Latest Premier League 2025-26 table

Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, and RB Leipzig have been the closest chasers about a third of the way through the fixture list, but Bayern are certainly the front-runner.

How does the table look and which players are trying to keep pace with Kane in the race for the Kicker-Torjägerkanone? Read on....

Bundesliga Golden Boot race — top scorers for 2025-26

  1. Harry Kane, Bayern Munich - 14
  2. Jonathan Burkardt, Eintracht Frankfurt — 8
  3. Haris Tabakovic, Borussi Monchengladbach — 7
  4. Denis Undav, Stuttgart — 6
  5. Luis Diaz, Bayern Munich — 6
  6. Michael Olise, Bayern Munich — 6
  7. Can Uzun, Eintracht Frankfurt — 5
  8. Christoph Baumgartner, RB Leipzig — 5
  9. Fisnik Asllani, Hoffenheim — 5
  10. Jakub Kaminski, Koln — 5
  11. Patrik Schick, Bayer Leverkusen — 5

Bundesliga 2025-26 table — Standings

  1. Bayern Munich — 10-1-0, +33 GD, 31 points
  2. Bayer Leverkusen — 7-2-2, +12 GD, 23 points
  3. Borussia Dortmund — 6-4-1, +9 GD, 22 points
  4. RB Leipzig — 7-1-2, +7 GD, 22 points
  5. Stuttgart — 7-1-3, +5 GD, 22 points
  6. Eintracht Frankfurt — 6-2-3, +5 GD, 20 points
  7. Hoffenheim — 6-2-3, +5 GD, 20 points
  8. Werder Bremen — 4-3-3, -3 GD, 15 points
  9. Koln — 4-2-3, +1 GD, 14 points
  10. Freiburg — 3-4-4, -5 GD, 13 points
  11. Borussia Monchengladbach — 3-3-5, -3 GD, 12 points
  12. Union Berlin — 3-3-4, -4 GD, 12 points
  13. Augsburg — 3-1-7, -9 GD, 10 points
  14. Hamburg — 2-3-6, -8 GD, 9 points
  15. Wolfsburg — 2-2-7, -8 GD, 8 points
  16. St. Pauli — 2-1-7, -11 GD, 7 points
  17. Mainz — 1-3-7, -8 GD, 6 points
  18. Heidenheim — 1-2-8, -18 GD, 5 points