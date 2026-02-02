Arsenal, Spurs, Chelsea, Liverpool add teenage transfers in January window

Premier League powers bought for the future in January, as Arsenal, Spurs, Chelsea, and Liverpool were among teams to look to the future with their winter transfers.

Spurs and Arsenal looked to Scotland for teenage talent, while Chelsea plucked a possible gem from the Championship, and Liverpool looked to Africa.

Here are four names that arrived under-the-radar in January but could be big-time players in a few years time.

James Wilson, Hearts to Tottenham Hotspur

Scotland was also a happy hunting ground for Spurs, and some reports say their capture of James Wilson — on loan for now — stole a march on Arsenal.

The center forward turns 19 in March but already boasts a Scotland cap and is Hearts’ youngest European scorer dating back to a marker in the Conference League last season.

Wilson has 45 senior appearances for Hearts, producing eight goals and three assists including a pair of Scottish League Cup goals this summer.

Evan Mooney, St. Mirren to Arsenal

Mooney turned 18 last month but has good experience under his belt as he joins Arsenal’s developmental pathway.

The forward has a goal and an assist in 23 senior appearances for St. Mirren and played nine minutes in the club’s historic Scottish League Cup defeat of Celtic last month.

Yisa Alao, Sheffield Wednesday to Chelsea

Still 17 until November, Yisa Alao’s career is on a rocketship.

The left back will try to cut through Chelsea’s deep set-up after making his Championship debut for Sheffield Wednesday this season, making his first start earlier this month in a 1-0 loss to Portsmouth. He also started in an FA Cup match.

Alao reportedly chose Chelsea over Liverpool and Manchester United, and he’s said to be an attack-minded fullback who is comfortable playing an inverted roe.

Mor Talla Ndiaye, Amitie to Liverpool

While Liverpool will spend a reported $82 million on French center back Jeremy Jacquet this summer, they are hoping that moving earlier for a much cheaper purchase will pay off big later.

Amitie center back Mor Talla Ndiaye has never played for a club outside of Senegal but impressed in U18 and U17 circles for Senegal including a starring role at their run to the knockout rounds of the U17 World Cup.