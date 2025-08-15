 Skip navigation
Premier League 2025-26 table — Teams, standings for the new season

  
Published August 15, 2025 04:56 PM

The 2025-26 Premier League table is live, as 19 teams hope to be the one that denies Liverpool repeat status as champions of England’s top tier.

Yes, the 10-month grind that is the Premier League season began on August 15 and will not stop until we’ve determined the league champions, top four, and relegation places.

This season sees Sunderland, Burnley, and Leeds United promoted to the top flight, taking the place of Southampton, Leicester City, and Ipswich Town.

Who will be the surprise teams of 2025-26? Will there be big teams sliding down the table, like Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur last season, or stunning runs up the standings like Nottingham Forest during the same campaign?

Read on for the current Premier League table.

Premier League table - Standings for the 2025-26 season

  1. Liverpool — 1-0-0, +2 GD, 3 points
  2. Arsenal
  3. Aston Villa
  4. Brentford
  5. Brighton & Hove Albion
  6. Burnley
  7. Chelsea
  8. Crystal Palace
  9. Everton
  10. Fulham
  11. Leeds United
  12. Manchester City
  13. Manchester United
  14. Newcastle United
  15. Nottingham Forest
  16. Sunderland
  17. Tottenham Hotspur
  18. West Ham United
  19. Wolves
  20. Bournemouth — 0-0-1, -2 GD, 0 points