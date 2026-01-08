Antoine Semenyo moves to Manchester City after Bournemouth agree $86 million package

Antoine Semenyo is officially a Manchester City player following a deal with Bournemouth that could reach $86 million depending on incentives, according to Sky Sports.

MORE — Latest Premier League table

The move had been expected since late December but Bournemouth were able to hang onto their star forward for three games at the start of the January transfer window.

Sky Sports also says that Semenyo’s signed a five-and-a-half year deal and that the Cherries have included a 10% sell-on clause in the total bill to City.

Antoine Semenyo arrives at Man City after dream finish

Semenyo left Bournemouth on good terms, scoring late to give the Cherries a much-needed three points against Tottenham Hotspur at midweek.

The Chelsea-born winger is in the middle of a career year after scoring eight PL goals in 2023-24 and 11 last season.

He has 10 goals and three assists this season in the Premier League, but the numbers are just the tip of the iceberg as Semenyo does a great deal of work via pressure as well as in aerial and ground duels.

Semenyo gives Guardiola a different dimension for his wide players and can also cause headaches centrally with or in place of Erling Haaland.