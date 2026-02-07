Newcastle 2-3 Brentford: Ouattara, Bees feast on skidding Magpies

Buzzing Brentford warmed up Eddie Howe’s hot seat with a 3-2 win over skidding Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday which saw the Magpies lustily booed at full time.

The win was Brentford’s first at Newcastle since 1939.

The Magpies led 1-0 through Sven Botman and later had it 2-2 through a Bruno Guimaraes penalty, but their porous defense allowed goals for Vitaly Janelt, Igor Thiago, and Dango Ouattara.

Brentford go seventh with 39 points while Newcastle languish in 12th with 33 points, winless in four-straight Premier League games and five across all competitions.

Brentford show Newcastle what it’s missing

Keith Andrews’ Bees have every reason to languish near the bottom three but are now six points clear of their Champions League hosts thanks to endeavor, ideas, and commitment. Dango Ouattara ran wild on Kieran Trippier’s side and Howe’s team looking clueless in the final third aside from a header off a corner kick and a well-won penalty. The return of Bruno Guimaraes helped Newcastle quite a bit but the Magpies looked stale as the Bees took advantage on the counter attack, exposing the spaces on the flanks. But really this was about belief. Ex-Brentford striker Yoane Wissa is a shell of his best right now and joined Joe Willock as rightful halftime subs. Newcastle were better upon the entries of Nick Woltemade and Anthony Elanga but that did nothing to clean up the back end. Brentford had a better plan, made better adjustments, and won by enthusiastically doing the little things better than their more-celebrated hosts.

What’s next?

Newcastle go to Spurs on Tuesday, then visit Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Brentford host Arsenal on Thursday before an FA Cup visit to Macclesfield on February 16.

Newcastle vs Brentford final score: 2-3

Sven Botman 24', Vitaly Janelt 37', Igor Thiago pen 45+2', Bruno Guimaraes pen 79', Dango Ouattara 86'

Nine minutes’ stoppage time

Plenty of time for another goal on Tyneside.

Newcastle subs

Jacob Ramsey and Dan Burn enter for Tonali and Trippier.

Brentford bring on Mikkel Damsgaard for Jensen.

Dango Ouattara goal — Newcastle 2-3 Brentford

The Magpies fall asleep at the back again, and Dango Ouattara has restored Brentford’s lead.

Kieran Trippier is barely jogging as Ouattara is spotted on the left flank, and the right back’s poor day gets worse.

Brentford sub

Romell Donovan, 19, takes the place of Lewis-Potter in the 80th minute.

Bruno Guimaraes penalty goal — Newcastle 2-2 Brentford

It’s Guimaraes against Kelleher in the 79th minute, and it’s 2-2.

Newcastle penalty

Bruno Guimaraes is stopped from getting to a cross by a careless lunge from Michael Kayode, and Newcastle will have a chance to level it from the spot.

Caoimhin Kelleher save

Newcastle move the ball around the 18 and it’s Malick Thiaw who surprisingly steps into the mix to rifle a shot across goal. Caoimhin Kelleher makes an acrobatic save.

The corner s nodded just wide of the goal by Botman, who was bidding for a very rare brace.

Newcastle sub

Wissa’s day against his former club is over as William Osula steps into the fray with 26 minutes plus stoppage to play at St. James’ Park.

Brentford sub

Ex-Sunderland man Jordan Henderson is booed off the pitch by the Newcastle crowd as Yehor Yarmoliuk will look to provide a better more speed in the heart of the pitch.

Still 2-1 Brentford into the 57th minute.

Improved Magpies

Kieran Trippier sends Anthony Elanga into the 18, and the Swede returns the ball.

Trippier’s cross is to the back post and Harvey Barnes turns it toward goal but can’t direct it inside the post.

Eddie Howe make subs

Anthony Elanga and Nick Woltemade into the game for Joe Willock and Jacob Murphy at the break.

Halftime — Newcastle 1-2 Brentford

Eddie Howe’s men are booed as they leave the pitch down a goal.

Brentford have carved up the Magpies midfield and the backs have not bailed them out of danger.

Brentford the superior team at St. James’ Park.

Igor Thiago penalty — Newcastle 1-2 Brentford

It’s the big Brazilian to the spot against Nick Pope.

It’s perfect. 2-1.

Seventeen Premier League goals this season for Thiago, three off Erling Haaland’s Golden Boot lead.

Thiago's penalty puts Brentford up over Newcastle Jacob Murphy's handball is ruled a penalty, allowing Igor Thiago to send Nick Pope the wrong way from the spot to give Brentford a 2-1 lead at St. James' Park.

Brentford penalty

The Bees cut through Newcastle so easily and Ouattara finds Mathias Jensen for a point-blank chance.

Jensen’s shot is blocked by the arm of Jacob Murphy, who is close range and his arm is close to his side.

Could go either way.

Vitaly Janelt goal — Newcastle 1-1 Brentford

Dango Ouattara whips in a terrific cross from the left and Botman slips on his leap to reach it.

Vitaly Janelt does not, powering a header past Pope and we’re level in the 37th minute.

Ouattara finds Janelt to bring Brentford level Dango Ouattara's sensational cross finds the head of Vitaly Janelt to bring Brentford level with Newcastle at St. James' Park.

Brentford stand tall

Lewis Hall has been bright and Newcastle have two bids at goal denied by Brentford blocks.

The second is a contortionist’s clearances from Vitaly Janelt on the line to keep it just 1-0 to the hosts.

Sven Botman goal — Newcastle 1-0 Brentford

Odd-looking finish but effective.

The Magpies have another corner and it’s swept into the heart of the box, where Dutch back Sven Botman rises high and sends a glancing header off the back of his dome off the ground and under the bar.

Botman heads Newcastle in front of Brentford Sven Botman rises highest and heads in Newcastle's opener against the Bees at St. James' Park.

Magpies close off a corner

A corner kick is knocked to the front corner of the box, where Jacob Murphy tries his luck across goal.

The ball is headed through the feet of Harvey Barnes and the winger redirects it toward the near post only to see it drift just wide of the frame.

0-0, 16'.

Lively start as Bees cry for penalty

Harvey Barnes blazes just wide of the goal for Newcastle but Brentford are screaming for an incident at the other end of the pitch.

Keane Lewis-Potter was outside the box when Kieran Trippier grabbed his jersey, and Lewis-Potter then made the most of it a stride later after a heavy touch pushed the ball nearer to Magpies goalkeeper Nick Pope.

VAR is not coming to his aid.

Newcastle lineup

Pope, Trippier, Botman, Thiaw, Hall, Tonali, Guimaraes, Willock, Barnes, Wissa, Murphy

Brentford lineup

Kelleher, Henry, Ajer, Van den Berg, Kayode, Jensen, Henderson, Janelt, Lewis-Potter, Ouattara, Igor Thiago

Newcastle vs Brentford preview

Newcastle emerge beaten and battered by a run of four brutal fixtures as Brentford visit St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies have lost Premier League outings to Aston Villa and Liverpool, drew at PSG in the Champions League, and were beaten up by Man City at midweek to exit the League Cup. Newcastle’s 33 points are good for 11th on the table and they have to figure things out in a hurry if they want to stay in Europe next season (presuming they don’t surprise the Champions League with a first ever European Cup).

Brentford are three points clear of the Magpies, good for seventh on the cluttered Premier League table and just three points behind sixth-place Liverpool. The Bees rebounded from a two-match losing stop versus Chelsea and Nottingham Forest to win 1-0 at Aston Villa last time out and Keith Andrews’ crew are harboring hopes of a season weep of Newcastle after toppling the Magpies 3-1 in November at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Anthony Gordon (thigh), Joelinton (thigh), Valentino Livramento (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Bruno Guimaraes (ankle), Lewis Miley (knee)

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Kevin Schade (suspension), Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (torn ACL), Josh Dasilva (knee)

Newcastle vs Brentford prediction

Igor Thiago and Dango Ouattara will have their moments but the Magpies will have more desperation — or at least they should after Howe’s men bombed out of their League Cup defense with a whimper. St. James’ Park is a bit of a tiebreaker, too. Newcastle 2-1 Brentford.

