Betting odds for 2026 World Cup: Who are the favorites? Dark horses? Top scorers?

The betting odds for the 2026 World Cup are intriguing as we now know 42 of the 48 teams who are confirmed as qualifying for the tournament.

With the group stage pairings and the route each team has to the final to be confirmed, the odds will reflect how easy, or tough, teams have it.

MORE — 2026 World Cup venues

Which one of the giants has been handed a rough draw? Which superstar will finish as the top goalscorer? Who are the dark horses many will back to go far?

Via our betting partner Draft Kings, here are the latest World Cup odds.

2026 World Cup betting odds

Top goalscorer odds for 2026 World Cup

Kylian Mbappe +450

Harry Kane +550

Lionel Messi +1200

Erling Haaland +1200

Lautaro Martinez +1400

Cristiano Ronaldo +1400

Lamine Yamal +1600

Ousmane Dembele +1600

Julian Alvarez +2000

Raphinha +2000

Nick Woltemade +2000

Matheus Cunha +2000

Ferran Torres +2500

Vinicius Junior +2500

Bukayo Saka +4000

Jude Bellingham +5000

Mohamed Salah +5000

Raul Jimenez +8000

Jonathan David +10000

Christian Pulisic +10000

Betting odd to win the 2026 World Cup

Spain +450

England +600

France +700

Brazil +800

Argentina +800

Portugal +1000

Germany +1200

Netherlands +2000

Norway +3000

Italy +3000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs

Colombia +5000

Belgium +5000

Uruguay +5000

Mexico +8000

USA +8000

Switzerland +10000

Ecuador +10000

Croatia +10000

Morocco +10000

Japan +10000

Senegal +12000

Ghana +15000

Sweden +15000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs

South Korea +15000

Paraguay +15000

Austria +15000

Denmark +20000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs

Algeria +20000

Ukraine +20000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs

Ivory Coast +20000

Bolivia +25000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs

Turkiye +25000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs

Egypt +25000

Scotland +25000

Canada +25000

Poland +25000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs

Wales +35000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs

Tunisia +40000

South Africa +50000

Slovakia +50000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs

Romania +50000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs

Australia +50000

North Macedonia +50000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs

Czechia +50000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs

Iran +50000

DR Congo +70000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs

Kosovo +70000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs

Panama +70000

Northern Ireland +70000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs

Albania +100000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs

Saudi Arabia +100000

Qatar +100000

New Zealand +100000

Jamaica +100000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs

Iraq +100000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs

Republic of Ireland +100000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs

Uzbekistan +200000

Cape Verde +200000

Suriname +200000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs

Curacao +200000

Jordan +250000

Haiti +400000

Bosnia and Herzegovina - Odds TBD — Not qualified, must go through playoffs

New Caledonia - Odds TBD — Not qualified, must go through playoffs