Betting odds for 2026 World Cup: Who are the favorites? Dark horses? Top scorers?
The betting odds for the 2026 World Cup are intriguing as we now know 42 of the 48 teams who are confirmed as qualifying for the tournament.
With the group stage pairings and the route each team has to the final to be confirmed, the odds will reflect how easy, or tough, teams have it.
Which one of the giants has been handed a rough draw? Which superstar will finish as the top goalscorer? Who are the dark horses many will back to go far?
Via our betting partner Draft Kings, here are the latest World Cup odds.
2026 World Cup betting odds
Top goalscorer odds for 2026 World Cup
Kylian Mbappe +450
Harry Kane +550
Lionel Messi +1200
Erling Haaland +1200
Lautaro Martinez +1400
Cristiano Ronaldo +1400
Lamine Yamal +1600
Ousmane Dembele +1600
Julian Alvarez +2000
Raphinha +2000
Nick Woltemade +2000
Matheus Cunha +2000
Ferran Torres +2500
Vinicius Junior +2500
Bukayo Saka +4000
Jude Bellingham +5000
Mohamed Salah +5000
Raul Jimenez +8000
Jonathan David +10000
Christian Pulisic +10000
Betting odd to win the 2026 World Cup
Spain +450
England +600
France +700
Brazil +800
Argentina +800
Portugal +1000
Germany +1200
Netherlands +2000
Norway +3000
Italy +3000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs
Colombia +5000
Belgium +5000
Uruguay +5000
Mexico +8000
USA +8000
Switzerland +10000
Ecuador +10000
Croatia +10000
Morocco +10000
Japan +10000
Senegal +12000
Ghana +15000
Sweden +15000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs
South Korea +15000
Paraguay +15000
Austria +15000
Denmark +20000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs
Algeria +20000
Ukraine +20000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs
Ivory Coast +20000
Bolivia +25000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs
Turkiye +25000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs
Egypt +25000
Scotland +25000
Canada +25000
Poland +25000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs
Wales +35000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs
Tunisia +40000
South Africa +50000
Slovakia +50000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs
Romania +50000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs
Australia +50000
North Macedonia +50000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs
Czechia +50000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs
Iran +50000
DR Congo +70000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs
Kosovo +70000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs
Panama +70000
Northern Ireland +70000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs
Albania +100000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs
Saudi Arabia +100000
Qatar +100000
New Zealand +100000
Jamaica +100000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs
Iraq +100000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs
Republic of Ireland +100000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs
Uzbekistan +200000
Cape Verde +200000
Suriname +200000 — Not qualified, must go through playoffs
Curacao +200000
Jordan +250000
Haiti +400000
Bosnia and Herzegovina - Odds TBD — Not qualified, must go through playoffs
New Caledonia - Odds TBD — Not qualified, must go through playoffs