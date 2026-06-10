Brazil women shown eight red cards in stoppage time as USWNT win 1-0

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Figure Skating Championships 2026
International Skating Union to hold combined World Championships in 2028
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights
Jordan Staal scores twice including game winner as Hurricanes pull even with Golden Knights
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights
Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog earns both Mark Messier Leadership Award, Masterton Memorial Trophy

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_mercuryvalkyries_260609.jpg
HLs: Valkyries hold off late rally from Mercury
nbc_uswnt_usabra_260609.jpg
Highlights: USWNT v. Brazil (En Español)
nbc_wnba_wingslynx_260609.jpg
Highlights: Miles helps Lynx dominate Wings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Figure Skating Championships 2026
International Skating Union to hold combined World Championships in 2028
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights
Jordan Staal scores twice including game winner as Hurricanes pull even with Golden Knights
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights
Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog earns both Mark Messier Leadership Award, Masterton Memorial Trophy

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_mercuryvalkyries_260609.jpg
HLs: Valkyries hold off late rally from Mercury
nbc_uswnt_usabra_260609.jpg
Highlights: USWNT v. Brazil (En Español)
nbc_wnba_wingslynx_260609.jpg
Highlights: Miles helps Lynx dominate Wings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Brazil women shown eight red cards in stoppage time as USWNT win 1-0

  
Published June 10, 2026 07:47 AM

The United States women’s national team rode a Brazil own goal to a bounce back 1-0 win at the Arena Castelão in Fortaleza on Tuesday, but that became a subplot after a wild final few minutes.

Four Brazil players and four coaches were shown red cards late in the second half.

Yep, eight in total.

MORE — Upcoming USWNT schedule

Isabela’s 63rd minute own goal was the lone goal of the game, which came days after the women lost 2-1 in the first game of the back-to-back friendlies in South America.

The game was very physical and featured just nine shots — six for the United States — and 28 fouls. Twenty of those fouls were against the hosts and there were 11 cards handed out by the end of proceedings.

Brazil coach Arthur Elias and three assistants were sent off for abusive language in the 78th minute and player Bia Zaneratto was shown a second yellow card in stoppage time for a shove of Emily Sonnett.

Four minutes later, Tarciane threw an elbow at Sophia Wilson and was shown a straight red. Kerolin and Ludmila were then ejected after the whistle.

Brazill will host next summer’s Women’s World Cup, and the Yanks got valuable experience over these past two friendlies. They also likely amped up a rivalry should they meet in the tournament.

Brazil WNT shown eight red cards in stoppage time as USWNT win 1-0 (video en Espanol)
Highlights: USWNT v. Brazil (En Español)
Watch the highlights from the USWNT's physical international friendly matchup against Brazil in Sao Paulo, Brazil that had a surge of red cards.