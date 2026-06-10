Brazil women shown eight red cards in stoppage time as USWNT win 1-0

The United States women’s national team rode a Brazil own goal to a bounce back 1-0 win at the Arena Castelão in Fortaleza on Tuesday, but that became a subplot after a wild final few minutes.

Four Brazil players and four coaches were shown red cards late in the second half.

Yep, eight in total.

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Isabela’s 63rd minute own goal was the lone goal of the game, which came days after the women lost 2-1 in the first game of the back-to-back friendlies in South America.

The game was very physical and featured just nine shots — six for the United States — and 28 fouls. Twenty of those fouls were against the hosts and there were 11 cards handed out by the end of proceedings.

Brazil coach Arthur Elias and three assistants were sent off for abusive language in the 78th minute and player Bia Zaneratto was shown a second yellow card in stoppage time for a shove of Emily Sonnett.

Four minutes later, Tarciane threw an elbow at Sophia Wilson and was shown a straight red. Kerolin and Ludmila were then ejected after the whistle.

Brazill will host next summer’s Women’s World Cup, and the Yanks got valuable experience over these past two friendlies. They also likely amped up a rivalry should they meet in the tournament.

Brazil WNT shown eight red cards in stoppage time as USWNT win 1-0 (video en Espanol)