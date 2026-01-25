USWNT upcoming schedule, scores, latest video highlights: Friendlies ahead of SheBelieves Cup

The Emma Hayes era with the United States women’s national team has been a good one so far, with 26 wins and just three losses in 31 games.

A terrific start saw Hayes win the first ever Ballon d’Or awarded for Women’s Coach of the Year after leading the USWNT to an Olympic gold medal, defeating Brazil in a tense final.

It hasn’t been speed bump free, but Hayes is exploring the program’s depth and mostly producing wins.

And there’s so much more to learn about this program and it’s top young talent. Sixteen-year-old Lily Yohannes scored on her debut in a friendly win against South Korea and 24-year-old Croix Bethune has now added a USWNT goal to her resume as one of the best playmakers in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Longtime Chelsea boss Hayes was hired in November 2023 and now all eyes are on her to see if she can lead turn the four-time World Cup-winning USWNT into a five-star machine.

Here are the previous two years of the USWNT, plus what’s next.

USWNT 2026 schedule, results

Friendlies

USWNT vs Paraguay — Jan. 24 — Won 6-0 — Video highlights

USWNT vs Chile — Jan. 27 — Santa Barbara, California

SheBelieves Cup

USWNT vs Argentina — March 1 — Nashville, Tennessee

USWNT vs Canada — March 4 — Columbus, Ohio

USWNT vs Colombia — March 7 — Harrison, New Jersey

Friendlies

USWNT vs Japan — April 11 — San Jose, California

USWNT vs Japan — April 14 — Seattle, Washington

USWNT vs Japan — April 17 — Commerce City, Colorado

USWNT in 2025: Results

SheBelieves Cup

USWNT vs Colombia — Feb. 20 — Won 2-0 — Video highlights

USWNT vs Australia — Feb. 23 — Won 2-1 — Video highlights

USWNT vs Japan — Feb. 26 — Lost 2-1 — Video highlights

Friendlies

USWNT vs Brazil — April 5 — Won 2-0 — Video highlights

USWNT vs Brazil — April 8 — Lost 2-1 — Video highlights

USWNT vs China — May 31 — Won 3-0

USWNT vs Jamaica — June 3 — Won 4-0

USWNT vs Republic of Ireland — June 26 — Won 4-0 — Video highlights

USWNT vs Republic of Ireland — June 29 — Won 4-0

USWNT vs Canada — July 2 — Won 3-0

USWNT vs Portugal — October 23 — Lost 2-1 — Video highlights

USWNT vs Portugal — October 26 — Won 3-1 — Video highlights

USWNT vs New Zealand — October 29 — Won 6-0 — Video highlights

USWNT vs Italy — November 28 — Won 3-0

USWNT vs Italy — December 1 — Won 2-0

USWNT in 2024: Results

W Gold Cup

vs Dominican Republic — Feb. 20 — Won 5-0

vs Argentina — Feb. 23 — Won 4-0

vs Mexico — Feb. 26 — Lost 2-0

vs Colombia — March 3 — Won 3-0

vs Canada — March 6 — Drew 2-2, won 3-1 on pens

vs Brazil — March 10 — Won 1-0 — Recap, highlights

SheBelieves Cup

vs Japan — April 6 — Won 2-1

vs Canada — April 9 — Drew 2-2, won 5-4 on pens

Friendlies

vs South Korea — June 1 — Won 4-0 — Hayes wins debut — Recap, highlights

vs South Korea — June 4 — Won 3-0 — Highlights

vs Mexico — July 13 — Won 1-0

vs Costa Rica — July 16 — Draw 0-0

Olympics

vs Zambia — July 25 — Won 3-0 — Recap, highlights & analysis

vs Germany — July 28 — Won 4-1 — Recap, highlights & analysis

vs Australia — July 31 — Won 2-1 — Recap, highlights & analysis

Quarterfinal vs Japan — August 3 — Won 1-0 (aet) — Recap, highlights & analysis

Semifinal vs Germany — August 6 — Won 1-0 (aet)— Recap, highlights & analysis

Gold medal match vs Brazil — Won 1-0 — Recap, highlights, & analysis

Friendlies

vs Iceland — Oct. 24 — Won 3-1 — Video highlights

vs Iceland — Oct. 27 — Won 3-1 — Video highlights

vs Argentina — Oct. 30 — Won 3-0 — Video highlights

at England — Nov. 30 — Wembley Stadium, London — Drew 0-0 — Recap, highlights

vs Netherlands — Dec. 3 — Bingoal Stadium, The Hague — Won 2-0

USWNT in 2023: Results

Friendly

vs Wales — July 9 — Won 2-0

World Cup

vs Vietnam — July 21 — Won 3-0

vs Netherlands — July 26 — Drew 1-1

vs Portugal — Aug. 1 — Drew 0-0

vs Sweden — Aug. 6 — Drew 0-0, lost 5-4 on penalties