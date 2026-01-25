USWNT upcoming schedule, scores, latest video highlights: Friendlies ahead of SheBelieves Cup
The Emma Hayes era with the United States women’s national team has been a good one so far, with 26 wins and just three losses in 31 games.
A terrific start saw Hayes win the first ever Ballon d’Or awarded for Women’s Coach of the Year after leading the USWNT to an Olympic gold medal, defeating Brazil in a tense final.
It hasn’t been speed bump free, but Hayes is exploring the program’s depth and mostly producing wins.
And there’s so much more to learn about this program and it’s top young talent. Sixteen-year-old Lily Yohannes scored on her debut in a friendly win against South Korea and 24-year-old Croix Bethune has now added a USWNT goal to her resume as one of the best playmakers in the National Women’s Soccer League.
Longtime Chelsea boss Hayes was hired in November 2023 and now all eyes are on her to see if she can lead turn the four-time World Cup-winning USWNT into a five-star machine.
Here are the previous two years of the USWNT, plus what’s next.
USWNT 2026 schedule, results
Friendlies
USWNT vs Paraguay — Jan. 24 — Won 6-0 — Video highlights
USWNT vs Chile — Jan. 27 — Santa Barbara, California
SheBelieves Cup
USWNT vs Argentina — March 1 — Nashville, Tennessee
USWNT vs Canada — March 4 — Columbus, Ohio
USWNT vs Colombia — March 7 — Harrison, New Jersey
Friendlies
USWNT vs Japan — April 11 — San Jose, California
USWNT vs Japan — April 14 — Seattle, Washington
USWNT vs Japan — April 17 — Commerce City, Colorado
USWNT in 2025: Results
SheBelieves Cup
USWNT vs Colombia — Feb. 20 — Won 2-0 — Video highlights
USWNT vs Australia — Feb. 23 — Won 2-1 — Video highlights
USWNT vs Japan — Feb. 26 — Lost 2-1 — Video highlights
Friendlies
USWNT vs Brazil — April 5 — Won 2-0 — Video highlights
USWNT vs Brazil — April 8 — Lost 2-1 — Video highlights
USWNT vs China — May 31 — Won 3-0
USWNT vs Jamaica — June 3 — Won 4-0
USWNT vs Republic of Ireland — June 26 — Won 4-0 — Video highlights
USWNT vs Republic of Ireland — June 29 — Won 4-0
USWNT vs Canada — July 2 — Won 3-0
USWNT vs Portugal — October 23 — Lost 2-1 — Video highlights
USWNT vs Portugal — October 26 — Won 3-1 — Video highlights
USWNT vs New Zealand — October 29 — Won 6-0 — Video highlights
USWNT vs Italy — November 28 — Won 3-0
USWNT vs Italy — December 1 — Won 2-0
USWNT in 2024: Results
W Gold Cup
vs Dominican Republic — Feb. 20 — Won 5-0
vs Argentina — Feb. 23 — Won 4-0
vs Mexico — Feb. 26 — Lost 2-0
vs Colombia — March 3 — Won 3-0
vs Canada — March 6 — Drew 2-2, won 3-1 on pens
vs Brazil — March 10 — Won 1-0 — Recap, highlights
SheBelieves Cup
vs Japan — April 6 — Won 2-1
vs Canada — April 9 — Drew 2-2, won 5-4 on pens
Friendlies
vs South Korea — June 1 — Won 4-0 — Hayes wins debut — Recap, highlights
vs South Korea — June 4 — Won 3-0 — Highlights
vs Mexico — July 13 — Won 1-0
vs Costa Rica — July 16 — Draw 0-0
Olympics
vs Zambia — July 25 — Won 3-0 — Recap, highlights & analysis
vs Germany — July 28 — Won 4-1 — Recap, highlights & analysis
vs Australia — July 31 — Won 2-1 — Recap, highlights & analysis
Quarterfinal vs Japan — August 3 — Won 1-0 (aet) — Recap, highlights & analysis
Semifinal vs Germany — August 6 — Won 1-0 (aet)— Recap, highlights & analysis
Gold medal match vs Brazil — Won 1-0 — Recap, highlights, & analysis
Friendlies
vs Iceland — Oct. 24 — Won 3-1 — Video highlights
vs Iceland — Oct. 27 — Won 3-1 — Video highlights
vs Argentina — Oct. 30 — Won 3-0 — Video highlights
at England — Nov. 30 — Wembley Stadium, London — Drew 0-0 — Recap, highlights
vs Netherlands — Dec. 3 — Bingoal Stadium, The Hague — Won 2-0
USWNT in 2023: Results
Friendly
vs Wales — July 9 — Won 2-0
World Cup
vs Vietnam — July 21 — Won 3-0
vs Netherlands — July 26 — Drew 1-1
vs Portugal — Aug. 1 — Drew 0-0
vs Sweden — Aug. 6 — Drew 0-0, lost 5-4 on penalties
Friendlies
vs South Africa — Sept. 21 — Won 3-0
vs South Africa — Sept. 24 — Won 2-0
vs Colombia — Oct. 26 — Drew 0-0
vs Colombia — Oct. 29 — Won 3-0
vs China — Dec. 2 — Won 3-0
vs China — Dec. 5 — Won 2-1