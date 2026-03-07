 Skip navigation
SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 450 Eli Tomac 02.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Round 9, Indianapolis 450 Triple Crown Updates: Cooper Webb takes early lead
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Florida at Kentucky
No. 5 Florida beats Kentucky 84-77 to finish regular season with 11-game win streak
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinal
No. 9 Iowa beats No. 8 Michigan 59-42, advances to Big Ten title game vs UCLA

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usawgoal1_260307.jpg
Thompson strikes USWNT ahead of Colombia
ZEDIKER.jpg
Zediker loves playing with Blue Jay teammates
nbc_wbb_creightonmarquette_260307.jpg
HLs: Creighton shuts down Marquette

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Highlights: USWNT v. Colombia (En Español)

March 7, 2026 05:52 PM
Watch full-match highlights from the US women's national team taking on Colombia on the final day of the SheBelieves Cup at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

Latest Clips

nbc_soccer_usawgoal1_260307.jpg
01:50
Thompson strikes USWNT ahead of Colombia
ZEDIKER.jpg
01:07
Zediker loves playing with Blue Jay teammates
nbc_wbb_creightonmarquette_260307.jpg
05:24
HLs: Creighton shuts down Marquette
nbc_wbb_creightoncoach_260307.jpg
01:19
Flanery credits composure of young team in win
nbc_soccer_argvcanv2_260307.jpg
10:55
Highlights: Canada v. Argentina (En Español)
uconn_gtown_thumb.jpg
04:39
Highlights: UConn blasts Georgetown
nbc_wbb_genointv_260307.jpg
01:48
Geno shouts out UConn’s depth vs. Georgetown
crosby_new.jpg
07:57
Crosby trade proves tanking doesn’t pay off
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260307.jpg
08:33
How Ravens won Crosby trade sweepstakes
nbc_pft_baltimoredeal_260307.jpg
07:22
Will Ravens sign Crosby to new deal after trade?
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_260307.jpg
05:08
Ravens must extend Lamar after Crosby trade
nbc_nba_mannix2back_260307.jpg
06:57
Mannix: Celtics are ‘formidable’ with Tatum back
1920x1080_JordanStolz5kR.jpg
07:29
Stolz 11th in 5000m at speed skating worlds
1920x1080_JordanStolz500mReplacer.jpg
02:11
Stolz wins 500m in pursuit of Allround title
nbc_golf_apird2V2_260307.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Berger takes five-shot lead at API
nbc_nba_lakerspacers_260307.jpg
02:01
Highlights: Doncic drops 44 on Pacers
nbc_nba_mannixV2_260307.jpg
01:54
Tatum’s return ‘could not have gone much better’
oly_sww1500f_katieledeckyV2_260306.jpg
20:46
Ledecky secures 1500m freestyle to extend streak
oly_sww100br_katedouglass_260306.jpg
04:24
Douglass’ final push seals 100m breaststroke win
nbc_nba_celticsmavs_260306.jpg
01:59
HLs: Tatum impresses in return as Celtics top Mavs
oly_swm100br_denispetrashov_260306.jpg
04:18
Petrashov outlasts Matheny in 100m breaststroke
oly_swm200f_chrisguiliano_260306.jpg
05:38
Guiliano earns thrilling win in 200m freestyle
oly_sww200f_summermcintosh_260306.jpg
05:30
McIntosh wins 200m freestyle at Pro Swim Series
oly_swm1500f_samuelshort_260306.jpg
19:37
Short cruises to men’s 1500m freestyle victory
nbc_wbb_xavierstjohn_260306.jpg
04:49
HLs: St John’s rallies late to earn win vs. Xavier
oly26_ssm1000_stolz_deboo_260306.jpg
04:24
Stolz steals 2nd 1000m from de Boo at worlds
nbc_wbb_depaulprovdnce_260306.jpg
04:47
HLs: Providence goes on 20-3 run, runs past DePaul
nbc_roto_jaysontatum_v2_260306.jpg
01:43
Celtics’ Tatum to make season debut Friday night
oly26_ssm500_stolzvsdeboo_260306.jpg
03:35
Stolz edged by de Boo in 2nd 500m at worlds
nbc_roto_pitcherrvwsleeper_260306.jpg
02:49
Pitchers to watch in fantasy draft early rounds