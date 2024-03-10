 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

82nd Paris - Nice 2024 - Stage 7
Matteo Jorgenson wins Paris-Nice in historic podium for U.S. cycling
Blue Bay LPGA - Final Round
Tardy wins in China for first LPGA title; HOF still on hold for L. Ko
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Mikaela Shiffrin wins, ties World Cup season titles record in first race in six weeks

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whubur_paquetagoal_240310.jpg
Paqueta pulls one back for West Ham v. Burnley
nbc_pl_totgoal4_240310.jpg
Werner nets Tottenham’s fourth against Aston Villa
nbc_pl_whubur_mavropanosgoal_240310.jpg
Mavropanos’ own goal doubles Burnley’s lead v. WHU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

82nd Paris - Nice 2024 - Stage 7
Matteo Jorgenson wins Paris-Nice in historic podium for U.S. cycling
Blue Bay LPGA - Final Round
Tardy wins in China for first LPGA title; HOF still on hold for L. Ko
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Mikaela Shiffrin wins, ties World Cup season titles record in first race in six weeks

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whubur_paquetagoal_240310.jpg
Paqueta pulls one back for West Ham v. Burnley
nbc_pl_totgoal4_240310.jpg
Werner nets Tottenham’s fourth against Aston Villa
nbc_pl_whubur_mavropanosgoal_240310.jpg
Mavropanos’ own goal doubles Burnley’s lead v. WHU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

USWNT vs Brazil: How to watch W Gold Cup Final, stream link, team news

  
Published March 10, 2024 05:37 AM

The United States women’s national team hope to win a trophy they — or anyone else — have never lifted when the W Gold Cup Final hits Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego at 8:15pm ET Sunday.

A win would make an up-and-down tournament a massive success for interim boss Twila Kilgore, who is tasked with getting the USWNT ready for the arrival of new coach Emma Hayes ahead of a massive summer that includes a quest to reclaim Olympic glory.

This is the final many wanted despite the USWNT’s poor start, as the FIFA No. 2 ranked Yanks meet No. 11 Brazil with two hungry young sides with more than a few familiar names as well.

Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan, and semifinal hero Alyssa Naeher are the familiar names for the USWNT, as Naeher made three penalty saves and converted one, too, after the Yanks lost regulation and extra time leads in a water-logged match versus Canada. Jaedyn Shaw has four goals in this tournament and Jenna Nighswonger has also made waves as the Americans overcame a stunning group stage loss to Mexico to reach the final.

Brazil ended Mexico’s run in the semifinal and have not lost. Early slim wins over Puerto Rico and Colombia gave way to blowouts of Panama and Argentina. Beatriz and Gabriela may be familiar names on the world scene but new heroes are arriving daily since world legend Marta retired this summer.

USWNT vs Brazil: How to watch W Gold Cup Final, stream link, start time

Kickoff: 8:15pm ET Sunday, March 10
Stream online: Paramount+ (English), ESPN+ (Spanish)