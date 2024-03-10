The Premier League title chase keeps getting better, and this race is going to remain three teams for at least a bit longer following Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

So we have a new first-place team in Arsenal — ahead of Man City by a point and Liverpool on goal differential — and that may last all of a couple of weeks with the Gunners set to tangle with City at the end of this month.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule, results, how to watch info ]

The bottom of the table is going to remain interesting, too, and might get even wilder if there are point deductions coming for Nottingham Forest and Everton. That’s made games involving Burnley and Sheffield United intriguing even if the math looks silly right now (especially as both threw away leads this weekend).

And there’s still more to come in Week 28; Chelsea host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge at 3pm ET Monday on USA Network and online via NBC.com).

Let’s relive Week 28 with our writers Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola, and Andy Edwards supplying analysis on the nine games played in England’s top flight.

10 things we learned from Week 28 of the 2023-24 Premier League season

First-place Arsenal are Feel Good, Inc. — and Mikel Arteta’s the CEO

Arsenal 2-1 Brentford

Arsenal continuing its incredible run in any manner is good, but there’s something special in seeing how Mikel Arteta reacted to the Gunners going atop the table ahead of the Liverpool vs Manchester City game on Sunday. Arteta basically said he’s getting his popcorn ready because he knows there’s going to be a great game and he’s so happy to be a runner in the amazing race for the Premier League Trophy. Remember early this season, when he was so stoic and bland when discussing Aaron Ramsdale going to the bench for David Raya, and how he was careful to clear the runway for Kai Havertz to find his best form? Listen to him relishing the fine moments for both players. He called Ramsdale a ‘person with huge personality and courage’ and used the royal we in saying how badly they wanted to win for the backup keeper. And on Havertz, he talked about how Havertz is reaping karmic rewards (“That’s what haoppens to good people”). Arteta is not losing perspective. He’s gaining it. It certainly helps having a firm hold on your job and career. — Nicholas Mendola

Klopp’s press turns back time but opportunity wasted

Liverpool 1-1 Man City — JPW’s player ratings

The shame of Liverpool’s draw is that it will ultimately go down as a missed opportunity. The Reds had 53% possession in both halves and their control over the game. Luis Diaz missed some terrific chances to score and Darwin Nunez — monstrous over most of his 76 minutes — also couldn’t convert a good chance. On a day with Mohamed Salah only capable of a half-hour and both Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold amongst the missing, creating chances was not an issue. Really, they should’ve won. And not taking all three points may be the difference in the title race, though Liverpool still control their destiny.

“It has been proven over the years that this game is quite enjoyable as neutral,” said Virgil van Dijk on USA Network after the game. “For us it’s just about running your socks off and trying to compete. Based on the second half we have a bit of a bittersweet feeling. Obviously at the end they hit the post but we could’ve won here. It’s always an intense battle against these guys and an amazing manager.”

The Reds’ desperation in their last chance to take points off Man City or Arsenal was evident from Moment No. 1 and it was channeled into good until late (when super sub Mohamed Salah and wasteful Diaz were among the players trying to buy cards and penalties). — Nicholas Mendola

Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Man City Matchweek 28 Relive Liverpool and Manchester City's end-to-end battle at Anfield, where goals from John Stones and Alexis Mac Allister were enough to share the points and keep the Premier League title race close.

Counter-attacking gets the best out of this Manchester United

Man Utd 2-0 Everton

Erik ten Hag has tried to implement his possession-based style but when United have looked their best under him over his first two seasons in charge there is one common theme: counter-attacking. ETH seems to have realized that and playing on the counter at home against Everton will have raised plenty of eyebrows. But it worked. Playing Bruno Fernandes as a false nine with Rashford and Garnacho surging forward from the flanks and McTominay charging down the middle overloads teams on the counter. Everton did not expect that and they are solid defensively but Garnacho ripped them open on the break as United’s direct passing sliced through Everton like a knife through butter. This squad of players looks comfortable playing this way and although Casemiro and Mainoo must give an injury-hit defense a much better shield in the weeks to come (Everton outshot United by 23 shots to 15 and had 30 crosses to United’s six), there seems to be an acceptance from everyone at United that playing this way is going to get them the results they need between now and the end of the season as they try and qualify for the Champions League and win the FA Cup. — Joe Prince-Wright

A rare time Unai Emery gets his tactics wrong

Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa set up with a back five for this game and they handed Tottenham the initiative from the start. Unai Emery got it badly wrong and we can’t see that often in his managerial career or during his time at Villa over the last 17 months. Villa had a gruelling UEFA Conference League last 16 first leg draw away at Ajax on Thursday and that played its part in the team selection as they looked tired. But there were still chances on the counter for Villa which they didn’t make the most of. Spurs pressed Villa well and as soon as the first goal went in it felt like it was game over. The only negative for Tottenham was losing Micky van de Ven to injury but Ange Postecoglou’s side are now in the driving seat to finish above Villa and finish in fourth to qualify for the Champions League partly down to their own relentless display but also due to Villa’s negative tactics. — Joe Prince-Wright

Wolves lose star Pedro Neto to hamstring injury again

Wolves 2-1 Fulham

On the flip side to another solid Wolves result, Pedro Neto was forced off with an apparent hamstring injury. Wolves’ star man (nine goals, two assists in 18 appearances this season) pulled up after dribbling past USMNT left back Antonee Robinson shortly before halftime and continued walking until he was off the field, knowing exactly what had just happened — again. Neto missed two months after injuring his hamstring back in October, derailing his scorching start to the campaign at the time. Wolves managed to go 4W-1D-4L in his absence, and now they might have to chase a place in Europe without him. — Andy Edwards

Escape at hand for the travellin’ Man City

Liverpool 1-1 Man City — JPW’s player ratings

The last match-up of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola in the Premier League wasn’t an unqualified victory for the former, but his halftime tactical switches left the latter unable to get a real hold of the game for more than a handful of brief second-half moments. City never recovered from the two errors that led to Liverpool’s penalty and Ederson’s exit, as Nathan Ake’s poor back pass and the panicked keeper’s decision to clatter into Darwin Nunez — who had probably pushed his dribble a bit too deep into the box — put Alexis Mac Allister on the spot and eventually led to the injured Ederson leaving the game for Stefan Ortega. Fortunately for Man City, Ortega was excellent. His four saves were very important to the final score and we may see more of the German in this title push. All told, City had to escape Anfield with their point, out-attempted 19-10 and down 2.46-1.61 in xG. All but 1.96 of that Liverpool xG came after the break. Klopp masterclass. — Nicholas Mendola

Guardiola: Liverpool 'are an incredible team' Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shares his thoughts from his side's 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield.

What’s next for the Blades? No, not the fixtures. Really, what’s next?

Bournemouth 2-2 Sheffield United

Poor Sheffield United. Their roster was ill-prepared for the Premier League season, and their mentality just looks shattered. The Blades are now 2-2-9 under manager Chris Wilder, a club legend who was called upon to save the season after Paul Heckingbottom started the campaign 1-2-11. There’s a relatively meaningless argument to be made that Blades are slightly improved considering Heckingbottom’s men beat Wolves and drew Everton and Brighton, while Wilder’s bunch have defeated Brentford and Luton while drawing Villa, West Ham, and now Bournemouth. But let’s be real — saying so is a disservice to Heckingbottom and needless catering to either Wilder or club hierarchy. Blades are bad, and there’s a better argument to be made that Feb. 1 transfer Ben Brereton Diaz — a goal in the draw versus West Ham and another in a 3-2 loss to — supplied plenty of a short-lived difference before injury. Sheffield United need bodies. Wilder wasn’t going to fix the season with this roster, regardless of what he said. Their hope now was Brereton Diaz fitness, a couple of bounces, and points deductions for Forest and Everton. And even with the bounces on Saturday going their way, they still managed to blow a 2-0 lead. And to Wilder, or whoever thought this was salvageable, we quote from “No Country For Old Men” (substitute ‘league’ for country, please):

“What you got ain’t nothin’ new. This country’s hard on people. You can’t stop what’s coming. It ain’t all waiting on you. That’s vanity.” — Nicholas Mendola

Hatters have momentum ahead of huge week

Crystal Palace 1-1 Luton Town

Look, Luton didn’t play well in the first half. They should have lost this game by the break as some sloppy errors let Crystal Palace in and they were let off they hook. But Luton hung in there and the Hatters have an incredible spirit about their group. In the second half they were much-improved as Morris and Ogbene had good chances and they pinned Palace in. As they pushed hard for an equalizer they gave up a few big chances late on but they rode their luck and then pounced. Woodrow — a local lad who, much like Luton, has worked his way back to the top-flight after a winding career — headed home and the way Luton celebrated told you how big of a point that was. Rob Edwards’ side now take momentum in to their game in-hand at Bournemouth on Wednesday and they then host Nottingham Forest next Saturday in a massive clash at the bottom of the table. This time next week Luton could be out of the relegation zone with two wins from two to take them two points ahead of Everton having played a game more than the Toffees and drag a whole host of teams into the relegation scrap. If that happens we will look back at their late equalizer at Palace, and their consistent refusal to give up, being crucial in setting up one final push for Premier League survival. — Andy Edwards

Woodrow puts Luton Town level v. Palace Luton Town have done it again as Cauley Woodrow's 96th-minute equalizer secures a point for the Hatters against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Forest dry spell comes at the worst time

Brighton 1-0 Nottingham Forest

It’s been 312 minutes since Morgan Gibbs-White scored in Forest’s bid to come back at Villa Park in a six-goal Premier League thriller. Since then, the Tricky Trees have lost a trio of 1-0 games. There was an FA Cup ouster at home to Man United in which they took 16 shots and put five on goal. Then eight shots with just two on frame at home to Liverpool. But Sunday marked a team that let in four goals — albeit to Roma — on Thursday. Chances would come for Forest against the leggy Seagulls, yeah? Nine shots, four on target. There’s fortune in two of those games being unlikely wins, but this one stings a bit and Nuno Espirito Santo has to find a way to manufacture danger with Luton and Palace up next. Keeping Anthony Elanga and Taiwo Awoniyi on the bench and deploying a tough septet at midfield and defense had its moments, but Divock Origi slowed after a bright start, Chris Wood struggled, and Morgan Gibbs-White was too often on the left without options other than hopeful crosses. Clock’s ticking, and will start move faster if a points deduction arrives at the City Ground. — Nicholas Mendola

Clarets crushed by capitulation in London

West Ham 2-2 Burnley

For a while, this was what anyone would’ve wanted from this game. West Ham had to chase it and the big away underdogs were taken advantage of a barely-rotated team that was in Germany on Thursday. And when Josh Brownhill entered at the break with the Clarets up 2-0, their hopes of controlling the midfield and keeping all three points seemed very good. But David Moyes had a midfield change of his own in mind, as Edson Alvarez replaced Kalvin Phillips at half and James Ward-Prowse was also removed for forward Michail Antonio, with Lucas Paqueta picking up more responsibility. The Irons were given direction to work the wide areas. Aaron Cresswell and Vladimir Coufal were good going forward and West Ham just kept knocking, with Mohammed Kudus especially dangerous and Ings coming on late to deliver a point. The two points lost by Burnley feel huge even if a point before the game would’ve felt like a solid outcome. It was right there. And instead of daydreaming of a hot streak, Burnley can only celebrate moving out of 20th place. — Nicholas Mendola