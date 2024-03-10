Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings: Van Dijk, Rodri stand tall

The Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings were a lot of fun to dish out as a huge Premier League title clash truly delivered in a tight, tense encounter.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Manchester City took the lead through John Stones but Alexis Mac Allister’s penalty kick drew Liverpool level and the hosts were much better in the second half after City had the better of the first 45.

This game truly summed up the brilliance and contrasting styles of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

Below are the Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings out of 10 in full, with analysis on each player who featured.

Liverpool player ratings

Caoimhin Kelleher: 7 - Big stop to deny Foden in the second half and was solid with everything he did.

Conor Bradley: 7 - Some marauding runs forward and drilled a shot just past Nunez at the back post in the first half.

Jarell Quansah: 7.5 - Excellent mature display from the youngster. Almost scored after his mazy run forward.

Virgil van Dijk: 8 - The captain stood tall. Kept Haaland quiet and did really well on their big one-on-one battle.

Joe Gomez: 7 - Played left back and right back well. Solid and dependable and Liverpool needed his extra defensive nous. Caught out once by Doku.

Dominik Szoboszlai: 6 - Headed a good chance wide in the first half and struggled to have a big impact on the game. Snatched at a few other chances.

Wataru Endo: 7 - Solid in midfield to win the ball back on multiple occasions. Really settled in well at Liverpool.

Alexis Mac Allister: 7 - Great penalty kick as he kept his calm. Went close with another effort and worked so hard off the ball. Will be disappointed he couldn’t clear the corner for City’s goal.

Harvey Elliott: 7 - Never stopped running and whipped in some good deliveries but couldn’t get on the ball as much as he would like.

Darwin Nunez: 6 - He was offside a lot but his runs in-behind caused City problems. Never gave up.

Luiz Diaz: 6.5 - He was incredible in the second half with his energy forcing City back. But, he should have scored at least two of his chances.

Substitutions

Mohamed Salah (61' on for Szoboszlai): 7 - Made a big difference off the bench with his clever through balls.

Andy Robertson (61' on for Bradley): 7 - One great cross for Nunez and offered an attacking threat.

Cody Gakpo (71' on for Nunez): 6 - Hard to impact the game but had a chance late on which he hesitated with.

Manchester City player ratings

Ederson: 5 - A few sloppy passes and then made a huge mistake to give away the penalty and injure himself in the process.

Kyle Walker: 6 - Worked hard defensively but Diaz gave him a tough afternoon. Going forward he gave the ball away a lot.

Manuel Akanji: 6 - Solid and steady and tried his best to calm things down whenever he could.

Nathan Ake: 5 - Really poor back pass which led to Liverpool’s penalty kick and set the tone for a dishevelled second half.

John Stones: 7 - Got his goal and did well in the first half to be the free man in midfield. Struggled more in the second half.

Rodri: 7 - Combative as ever as he plugged the gaps in defense and gave City’s defense the protection they badly needed.

Phil Foden: 6.5 - Wriggled around and went close on a few occasions but didn’t quite have a huge impact on the game from the right. Almost scored a winner late on with a flicked effort.

Bernardo Silva: 7 - Did what he does best as he got on the ball to try and knit things together.

Kevin de Bruyne: 7 - Magic corner kick for Stones’ goal but then his impact on the game faded. Was subbed off and wasn’t happy about it but you could understand why as City couldn’t get him or Haaland the ball.

Julian Alvarez: 5 - Looked a little lost on the left as he wasted some good opportunities. Subbed off early in the second half.

Erling Haaland: 6 - Linked up well in the first half but Van Dijk had his number in the second half.