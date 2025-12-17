Premier League Festive Fixtures preview: How to watch live, predictions, key games

The Premier League Festive Fixtures are here, as 40 games take place over a wild 16 days during the holiday season in what will be a pivotal time of the season for all 20 teams.

Bring. It. On.

Which teams will surge away from their rivals? Will the title race become more chaotic, or clearer? Will the relegation scrap continue to suck more teams in? What about the wild race for European qualification?

Below is everything you need to know for the Premier League Festive Fixtures.

Which teams should we keep a close eye on over the festive period?

The top of the table is obviously getting very exciting with Manchester City closing the gap on leaders Arsenal to just two points, while Aston Villa are only three points behind the Gunners. Villa have a tasty run of games against Man United, Chelsea and Arsenal to kick off their festive fixtures and if they’re still close to Arsenal after their clash on December 30, Villa will surely be in the title race. Liverpool have a chance to kick on and try to claw their way back in to the title race, as they head to Spurs to kick things off and then have a run of winnable games. From a negative standpoint we need to keep a close eye on Spurs as they continue to spiral and have some tough games against teams who match up well against them. Elsewhere, if Man United can get through tough games against Villa and Newcastle to start they have some very winnable games and should be in the top four picture.

Big games of the festive period

There are some huge games during the festive season with Liverpool heading to Spurs on December 20 and Aston Villa hosting Manchester United on December 21 a couple of tasty treats to kick things off. Then on December 30 Villa head to Arsenal in what should be a beauty of a game between title rivals and on January 4 Chelsea head to Manchester City in another brilliant game between title hopefuls. Man United heading to rivals Leeds on January 3, Man United hosting Newcastle on Boxing Day and Chelsea hosting Aston Villa on December 30 all stand out too.

Predictions for the big winners and losers of the Festive Fixtures

It looks like this is going to be a big festive season for Man City, as they have three very easy home games and their one tough fixture is at home to Chelsea to close things out. Pep Guardiola’s side are building positive momentum and defensively they are improving. Arsenal could be in a bit of trouble as they have a host of winnable games but they could also drop points in all of them as they play against teams who are very good on the counter and could catch out their injury-hit defense. As we mentioned, Spurs seem set for a tough festive period against teams who they don’t match up well against either. Liverpool could be heading in a positive direction as Arne Slot navigated the Mohamed Salah situation well (for now) and they look more solid defensively and can kick on. It could also be a really positive festive season for Everton as the Toffees are playing well and have a very nice fixture list, so they should pick up plenty of wins to boost their European hopes.

How to watch the Premier League Festive Fixtures live, stream links, TV channels

Matchweek 17

Saturday 20 December

7:30am ET: Newcastle United v Chelsea - USA - Watch live on NBC.com

10am ET: AFC Bournemouth v Burnley - Watch live on Peacock

10am ET: Brighton & Hove Albion v Sunderland - NBCSN - Watch live on Peacock

10am ET: Manchester City v West Ham United - USA - Watch live on NBC.com

10am ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford - Watch live on Peacock

12:30pm ET: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - NBC - Watch live on Peacock

3pm ET: Everton v Arsenal - NBCSN - Watch live on Peacock

3pm ET: Leeds United v Crystal Palace - USA - Watch live on NBC.com

Sunday 21 December

11:30am ET: Aston Villa v Manchester United - NBC - Watch live on Peacock

Monday 22 December

3pm ET: Fulham v Nottingham Forest - USA - Watch live on NBC.com

Matchweek 18

Friday 26 December

3pm ET: Manchester United v Newcastle United - USA - Watch live on NBC.com

Saturday 27 December

7:30am ET: Nottingham Forest v Manchester City - USA - Watch live on NBC.com

10am ET: Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion - USA - Watch live on NBC.com

10am ET: Brentford v AFC Bournemouth - Watch live on Peacock

10am ET: Burnley v Everton - Watch live on Peacock

10am ET: Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - NBCSN - Watch live on Peacock

10am ET: West Ham United v Fulham - Watch live on Peacock

12:30pm ET: Chelsea v Aston Villa - NBC - Watch live on Peacock

Sunday 28 December

9am ET: Sunderland v Leeds United - USA - Watch live on NBC.com

11:30am ET: Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur - USA - Watch live on NBC.com

Matchweek 19

Tuesday 30 December

2:30pm ET: Burnley v Newcastle United - Watch live on Peacock

2:30pm ET: Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth - USA - Watch live on NBC.com

2:30pm ET: Nottingham Forest v Everton - Watch live on Peacock

2:30pm ET: West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Watch live on Peacock

3:15pm ET: Arsenal v Aston Villa - NBCSN - Watch live on Peacock

3:15pm ET: Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Watch live on Peacock

Thursday 1 January 2026

12:30pm ET: Crystal Palace v Fulham - NBCSN - Watch live on Peacock

12:30pm ET: Liverpool v Leeds United - USA - Watch live on NBC.com

3pm ET: Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur - NBCSN - Watch live on Peacock

3pm ET: Sunderland v Manchester City - USA - Watch live on NBC.com

Matchweek 20

Saturday 3 January 2026

7:30am ET: Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest - USA - Watch live on NBC.com

10am ET: Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley - USA - Watch live on NBC.com

10am ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United - NBCSN - Watch live on Peacock

12:30pm ET: AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal - Watch live on Peacock

Sunday 4 January 2026

7:30am ET: Leeds United v Manchester United - USA - Watch live on NBC.com

10am ET: Everton v Brentford - Watch live on Peacock

10am ET: Fulham v Liverpool - USA - Watch live on NBC.com

10am ET: Newcastle United v Crystal Palace - Watch live on Peacock

10am ET: Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland - NBCSN - Watch live on Peacock

12:30pm ET: Manchester City v Chelsea - NBCSN - Watch live on Peacock