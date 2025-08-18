League Cup 2025-26: Schedule, fixtures, results, dates

Newcastle United made it three different League Cup winners in as many years last season, and the Magpies now hope to become the first repeat winners since Man City did it in 2021.

The League Cup may be the least celebrated of the in-season tournaments, but it’s given us a number of treats over the years dating back to wins from Middlesbrough, Birmingham City, and Swansea City earlier this century.

Who won the last League Cup?

Newcastle United defeated Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley Stadium last March, ending a 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy.

When are League Cup dates for reach round?

Preliminary round: Week of August 4

First round: Week of August 11

Second round: Week of August 25

Third round: Weeks of Sept, 15 and 22

Fourth round: Week of October 27

Quarterfinals: Week of December 15

Semifinals: Two legs, weeks of January 12 and February 2

When is the 2025-26 League Cup Final?

The League Cup Final will be played March 22, 2026 at Wembley Stadium in London.

2025-26 League Cup schedule

First round

August 19, 2025

Tranmere Rovers vs Burton Albion

Second round

August 26, 2025

Accrington Stanley vs Doncaster Rovers

Barnsley vs Rotherham United

Birmingham City vs Port Vale

Burnley vs Derby County

Preston North End vs Wrexham

Stoke City vs Bradford City

Sunderland vs Huddersfield Town

Tranmere Rovers or Burton Albion vs Lincoln City

Wigan Athletic vs Stockport County

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United

Cambridge United vs Charlton Athletic

Wolves vs West Ham United

Bournemouth vs Brentford

Bromley vs Wycombe Wanderers

Cardiff City vs Cheltenham Town

Millwall vs Coventry City

Norwich City vs Southampton

Reading vs AFC Wimbledon

Swansea City vs Plymouth Argyle

August 27, 2025

Everton vs Mansfield Town

Grimsby Town vs Manchester United

Fulham vs Bristol City

Oxford United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

2025-26 League Cup results

Preliminary round

July 29, 2025

Barnet 2-2 (2-4 pens) Newport County

August 5, 2025

Accrington Stanley 3-1 Oldham Athletic

First round

August 12, 2025

Barrow 0-1 Preston North End

Middlesbrough 0-4 Doncaster Rovers

Stockport County 3-1 Crewe Alexandria

Accrington Stanley 2-1 Peterborough United

Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Bradford City

Blackpool 0-1 Port Vale

Chesterfield 0-2 Mansfield Town

Grimsby Town 3-1 Shrewsbury Town

Harrogate Town 1-3 Lincoln City

Salford City 0-0 (2-3 pens) Rotherham United

Stoke City 0-0 (4-3 pens) Walsall

West Bromwich Albion 1-1 (2-3 pens) Derby County

Wigan Athletic 1-0 Notts County

Wrexham 3-3 (5-3 pens) Hull City

Swansea City 3-1 Crawley Town

Newport County 0-1 Millwall

Bristol City 2-0 MK Dons

Bristol Rovers 0-2 Cambridge United

Cardiff City 2-1 Swindon Town

Charlton Athletic 3-1 Stevenage

Coventry City 1-0 Luton Town

Gillingham 1-1 (2-3 pens) AFC Wimbledon

Leyton Orient 0-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Northampton Town 0-1 Southampton

Oxford United 1-0 Colchester United

Plymouth Argyle 3-2 Queens Park Rangers

Portsmouth 1-2 Reading

Watford 1-2 Norwich City

Bromley 1-1 (5-4 pens) Ipswich Town

August 13, 2025

Barsnley 2-2 (5-4 pens) Fleetwood Town

Bolton Wanderers 3-3 (2-4 pens) Sheffield Wednesday

Huddersfield Town 2-2 (3-2 pens) Leicester City

Birmingham City 2-1 Sheffield United

Cheltenham Town 2-0 Exeter City

August 19, 2025

Tranmere Rovers vs Burton Albion