League Cup 2025-26: Schedule, fixtures, results, dates
Newcastle United made it three different League Cup winners in as many years last season, and the Magpies now hope to become the first repeat winners since Man City did it in 2021.
The League Cup may be the least celebrated of the in-season tournaments, but it’s given us a number of treats over the years dating back to wins from Middlesbrough, Birmingham City, and Swansea City earlier this century.
Who won the last League Cup?
Newcastle United defeated Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley Stadium last March, ending a 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy.
When are League Cup dates for reach round?
Preliminary round: Week of August 4
First round: Week of August 11
Second round: Week of August 25
Third round: Weeks of Sept, 15 and 22
Fourth round: Week of October 27
Quarterfinals: Week of December 15
Semifinals: Two legs, weeks of January 12 and February 2
When is the 2025-26 League Cup Final?
The League Cup Final will be played March 22, 2026 at Wembley Stadium in London.
2025-26 League Cup schedule
First round
August 19, 2025
Tranmere Rovers vs Burton Albion
Second round
August 26, 2025
Accrington Stanley vs Doncaster Rovers
Barnsley vs Rotherham United
Birmingham City vs Port Vale
Burnley vs Derby County
Preston North End vs Wrexham
Stoke City vs Bradford City
Sunderland vs Huddersfield Town
Tranmere Rovers or Burton Albion vs Lincoln City
Wigan Athletic vs Stockport County
Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United
Cambridge United vs Charlton Athletic
Wolves vs West Ham United
Bournemouth vs Brentford
Bromley vs Wycombe Wanderers
Cardiff City vs Cheltenham Town
Millwall vs Coventry City
Norwich City vs Southampton
Reading vs AFC Wimbledon
Swansea City vs Plymouth Argyle
August 27, 2025
Everton vs Mansfield Town
Grimsby Town vs Manchester United
Fulham vs Bristol City
Oxford United vs Brighton & Hove Albion
2025-26 League Cup results
Preliminary round
July 29, 2025
Barnet 2-2 (2-4 pens) Newport County
August 5, 2025
Accrington Stanley 3-1 Oldham Athletic
First round
August 12, 2025
Barrow 0-1 Preston North End
Middlesbrough 0-4 Doncaster Rovers
Stockport County 3-1 Crewe Alexandria
Accrington Stanley 2-1 Peterborough United
Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Bradford City
Blackpool 0-1 Port Vale
Chesterfield 0-2 Mansfield Town
Grimsby Town 3-1 Shrewsbury Town
Harrogate Town 1-3 Lincoln City
Salford City 0-0 (2-3 pens) Rotherham United
Stoke City 0-0 (4-3 pens) Walsall
West Bromwich Albion 1-1 (2-3 pens) Derby County
Wigan Athletic 1-0 Notts County
Wrexham 3-3 (5-3 pens) Hull City
Swansea City 3-1 Crawley Town
Newport County 0-1 Millwall
Bristol City 2-0 MK Dons
Bristol Rovers 0-2 Cambridge United
Cardiff City 2-1 Swindon Town
Charlton Athletic 3-1 Stevenage
Coventry City 1-0 Luton Town
Gillingham 1-1 (2-3 pens) AFC Wimbledon
Leyton Orient 0-1 Wycombe Wanderers
Northampton Town 0-1 Southampton
Oxford United 1-0 Colchester United
Plymouth Argyle 3-2 Queens Park Rangers
Portsmouth 1-2 Reading
Watford 1-2 Norwich City
Bromley 1-1 (5-4 pens) Ipswich Town
August 13, 2025
Barsnley 2-2 (5-4 pens) Fleetwood Town
Bolton Wanderers 3-3 (2-4 pens) Sheffield Wednesday
Huddersfield Town 2-2 (3-2 pens) Leicester City
Birmingham City 2-1 Sheffield United
Cheltenham Town 2-0 Exeter City
August 19, 2025
