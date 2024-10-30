League Cup history: List of League Cup winners, finals, and records

Will Liverpool defend its League Cup title, will Man City climb to within one of the all-time trophy-lifting Reds, or will another club be accepting silverware this winter?

The League Cup’s 60-year history has seen some thrilling finals as well as some underdog tales, like Swansea City’s 2013 championship.

Could Preston North End, Southampton, or Crystal Palace be the next to capture their supporters’ imaginations with a surprising League Cup win?

Here are all the League Cup winners and finals in the history of the competition.

Who have won the most League Cups?

Liverpool have both appeared in and won the most League Cups, claiming their first in 1981 and winning their most recent to help put a bow on Jurgen Klopp’s final season in 2024.



Liverpool, 10

Manchester City, 8

Manchester United, 6

Chelsea, 5

Aston Villa, 5

Tottenham Hotspur, 4

Nottingham Forest, 4

Leicester City, 3

Arsenal, 2

Norwich City, 2

Birmingham City, 2

Wolverhampton Wanderers, 2

24 clubs tied with 1

List of League Cup finals, winners

From 1961-66, the finals were contested as two-legged ties. From 1967-1997 onward, the final was played as single-elimination with replays if matches finished drawn. Replays were eliminated from 1997 to present.

1961: Aston Villa def. Rotherham United 3-2 on aggregate (aet)

1962: Norwich City def. Rochdale 4-0 on aggregate

1963: Birmingham City def. Aston Villa 3-1 on aggregate

1964: Leicester City def. Stoke City 4-3 on aggregate

1965: Chelsea def. Leicester City 3-2 on aggregate

1966: West Bromwich Albion def West Ham United 5-3 on aggregate

1967: Queens Park Rangers def West Bromwich Albion 3-2

1968: Leeds United def Arsenal 1-0

1969: Swindon Town def. Arsenal 3-1 (aet)

1970: Manchester City def West Bromwich Albion 2-1 (aet)

1971: Tottenham Hotspur def. Aston Villa 2-0

1972: Stoke City def. Chelsea 2-1

1973: Tottenham Hotspur def Norwich City 1-0

1974: Wolverhampton Wanderers def. Manchester City 2-1

1975: Aston Villa def. Aston Villa

1976: Manchester City def Newcastle United 2-1

1977: Aston Villa def. Everton 0-0, 1-1, 3-2 (aet)

1978: Nottingham Forest def Liverpool 0-0, 1-0

1979: Nottingham Forest def Southampton 3-2

1980: Wolverhampton Wanderers def. Nottingham Forest 1-0

1981: Liverpool def. West Ham United 1-1, 2-1

1982: Liverpool def. Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 (aet)

1983: Liverpool def. Manchester United 2-1 (aet)

1984: Liverpol def. Everton 0-0, 1-0

1985: Norwich City def Sunderland 1-0

1986: Oxford United def. Queens Park Rangers 3-0

1987: Arsenal def. Liverpool 2-1

1988: Luton Town def. Arsenal 3-2

1989: Nottingham Forest def. Luton Town 3-1

1990: Nottingham Forest def. Oldham Athletic 1-0

1991: Sheffield Wednesday def. Manchester United 1-0

1992: Manchester United def. Nottingham Forest 1-0

1993: Arsenal def. Sheffield Wednesday 2-1

1994: Aston Villa def. Manchester United 3-1

1995: Liverpool def. Bolton Wanderers 2-1

1996: Aston Villa def. Leeds United 3-0

1997: Leicester City def. Middlesbrough 1-1, 1-0 (aet)

1998: Chelsea def. Middlesbrough 2-0 (aet)

1999: Tottenham Hotspur def. Leicester City 1-0

2000: Leicester City def. Tranmere Rovers 2-1

2001: Liverpool def. Birmingham City 1-1 (5-4 pens)

2002: Blackburn Rovers def. Tottenham Hotspur 2-1

2003: Liverpool def. Manchester United 2-0

2004: Middlesbrough def. Bolton Wanderers 2-1

2005: Chelsea def. Liverpool 3-2 (aet)

2006: Manchester United def. Wigan Athletic 4-0

2007: Chelsea def. Arsenal 2-1

2008: Tottenham Hotspur def. Chelsea 2-1 (aet)

2009: Manchester United def. Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 (4-1 pens)

2010: Manchester United def. Aston Villa 2-1

2011: Birmingham City def. Arsenal 2-1

2012: Liverpool def. Cardiff City 2-2 (3-2 pens)

2013: Swansea CIty def. Bradford City 5-0

2014: Manchester City def. Sunderland 3-1

2015: Chelsea def. Tottenham Hotspur 2-0

2016: Manchester City def. Liverpool 1-1 (3-1 pens)

2017: Manchester United def. Southampton 3-2

2018: Manchester City def. Arsenal 3-0

2019: Manchester City def. Chelsea 0-0 (4-3 pens)

2020: Manchester City def. Aston Villa 2-1

2021: Manchester City def. Tottenham Hotspur 1-0

2022: Liverpool def. Chelsea 0-0 (11-10 pens)

2023: Manchester United def Newcastle United 2-0

2024: Liverpool def. Chelsea 1-0

