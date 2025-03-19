Premier League prize money — How much is each table position worth?

As the 2024-25 Premier League season rapidly approaches Championship Sunday on May 25, the 20 clubs are nearly set to receive their annual payout from the PL for their final finishing place and television broadcast deals, among other things.

MORE - Full Premier League standings, 2024-25 season

How much does each Premier League team earn? Last season, the 20 clubs earned anywhere between £175.9 million ($228 million) and £109.7 ($142.2 million) for their participation in the Premier League.

MORE - Premier League 2024-25 schedule, how to watch live

How are those figures calculated, you are probably wondering? While we don’t have numbers for the 2024-25 season (yet), we can use last season’s figures as an instructive guide for what to expect at the end of the current campaign.

How much does each club earn in Premier League payments?

(Figures from 2023-24 season; current exchange rate is £1 equals $1.30)

How much is each position worth in the Premier League?

(See Merit Payment columns - UK & International)

Manchester City earned £56.4 million ($73.1 million by today’s rate) for winning the title, their fourth straight, in 2023-24. From there, each side earned £2.8 million ($3.6 million) less than the side above them, beginning with runners-up Arsenal at £53.6 million ($69.5 million) and ending with last-place Sheffield United at £2.8 million ($3.6 million).

How much money do Premier League clubs get from broadcasting deals?

In 2023-24, Premier League clubs each received £31.2 million ($40.4 million) from domestic broadcasting rights and £55.7 million ($72.2 million) from international broadcasting rights, totaling £86.7 million ($112.4 million). All 20 clubs also received £8.2 million ($10.6 million) from central commercial revenue streams, bringing the equal share distribution to £94.9 million ($123 million).

Clubs also receive additional broadcasting revenue on an individual basis (facility fees column) based on the number of times their games were televised in the UK. Last season, Arsenal were shown on television the most (31 times), which resulted in an additional £26.9 million ($34.9 million) of broadcast revenue. Burnley, on the other hand, were shown the fewest times (10) and received £9.3 million ($12.1 million).

Which Premier League club earned the most?

As champions, Manchester City narrowly edged Arsenal in total Premier League payments as the Gunners’ extra £2.5 million in facility fees fell just shy of the £2.8 million difference in merit payments.

