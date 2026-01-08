Arsenal vs Liverpool player ratings — Who sang in the rain of North London, and who slogged through it?

Arsenal and Liverpool engaged in a classic tale of two halves at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, where the Premier League title hopefuls traded control without goals.

MORE — Manager reaction | Recap, video highlights

The Gunners were very good in the first half but could not find the back of the goal despite their bluster, and the Reds seized second-half impetus in taking the hosts almost completely out of the game.

It was a day for the midfielders as the visitors failed to get a shot on target — with apologies to Conor Bradley smacking the post with a chipped effort — and neither side managed even 0.50 expected goals.

MORE — Latest Premier League standings

So who shined and slumped? Arsenal vs Liverpool player ratings are below.

Arsenal vs Liverpool player ratings

David Raya: 5 — Had little to do and nearly gave Conor Bradley a goal with a rushed clearance.

Jurrien Timber: 6.5 — One of the players of the first half, running the game from the right with Bukayo Saka, he faded in the second.

William Saliba: 7 — For all of Liverpool’s second-half control, they didn’t really sniff the danger areas.

Gabriel Magalhaes: 7.5 — See Saliba’s rating, with an added bonus for continuing to push passes into Liverpool’s final third.

Piero Hincapie (Off 57'): 6.5 — A couple of timely interceptions but the play was so rarely in both Arsenal’s end and on the left side while he was in the game.

Martin Zubimendi: 7 — His work gave Rice the freedom to do more in attack.

Declan Rice: 7.5 — Created multiple good chances for the Gunners and always looked ready to win the ball back or support his teammates.

Martin Odegaard (Off 78'): 6 — Didn’t put his team in any bad positions, but his tidiness with the ball came at the sacrifice of his vision and adventure.

Bukayo Saka (Off 78'): 7 — Very good in the first half but his influence waned along with his team.

Leandro Trossard (Off ’65): 6 — Always seemed hampered by the first half yellow card he took for breaking up a Florian Wirtz counter attack.

Viktor Gyokeres (Off 65'): 6 — The Gunners aren’t playing like they have a feared target forward despite Gyokeres’ work rate being far from lazy. Do they not trust him, or can they not find him?

Subs

Myles Lewis-Skelly (On ’57): 5 — Given a huge headache by Frimpong.

Gabriel Martinelli (On 65'): 5.5 — A nice effort in stoppage time, but that can’t overshadow his classless shove of an injured Bradley.

Gabriel Jesus (On 65'): 6.5 — A lively if short run.

Eberechi Eze (On 78'): N/A

Noni Madueke (On 78'): N/A

Liverpool vs Arsenal player ratings

Alisson Becker: 7.5 — Four saves and a good read of the game as Arsenal tried to grab the points in a passionate first half.

Milos Kerkez: 7 — A little wobbly in the first half but gathered himself and looked more like ‘Bournemouth Kerkez’ in the second frame.

Ibrahima Konate: 6.5 — Made sure Gyokeres felt his presence from the opening whistle.

Virgil van Dijk: 7 — A steady day at the back and flashed his range of passing as the game wore into its final stages.

Conor Bradley (Off 90+5'): 6 — Clipped the bar in the first half and ran his shorts off the whole game but it was a little too much. Hopefully his late leg injury isn’t as serious as his reaction.

Ryan Gravenberch: 8 — The defensive work can de-focus and exhaust some players of their ambition and creativity but Gravenberch always appeared ready to seize whatever chances the game gave him.

Alexis Mac Allister: 5.5 — Poor in the first half, he rallied with a better second-half grade.

Dominik Szoboszlai: 7 — Rattled off five shot attempts but couldn’t recreate his free kick wizardry despite a pair of good chances.

Florian Wirtz: 7.5 — He’s officially — beyond a shadow of a doubt — found his footing. Now it’s on Arne Slot to find a formation that gets him on the ball even more.

Cody Gakpo: 6 — Effort was there, sharpness was not.

Jeremie Frimpong: 5.5 — His pace caused Hincapie some headaches and Lewis-Skelly migraines but his next move rarely seemed to be on point.

Subs

Joe Gomez (On 90+5'): N/A