Riccardo Calafiori injury news: Arsenal defender out of starting lineup at last minute

Riccardo Calafiori has been struggling with injury in recent months and it looks like he’s suffered another one.

Arsenal named the Italian international in their starting lineup for their FA Cup fourth round tie at home to Wigan Athletic on Sunday.

Calafiori was due to line up at left back but when the teams emerged for the game, he wasn’t in the lineup.

Reports, such as this one from the London Evening Standard, say that Calafiori suffered an injury in the warm up.

In Calafiori’s absence, Bukayo Saka came in to the starting lineup to play in a central midfield role with Myles Lewis-Skelly moving back from midfield to left back to fill the void left by Calafiori.