Arsenal 4-0 Wigan Athletic: Gunners cruise into FA Cup last 16

Much-changed Arsenal scored early and often and cruised to a 4-0 victory against third-tier Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

It’s the first time Arsenal have reached the FA Cup fifth round since they won it in 2020, as their hunt for the quadruple remains on track.

Mikel Arteta’s side oozed quality in the first half as Eberechi Eze recorded two brilliantly early assists as Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli set Arsenal on their way. An own goal from Jack Hunt and a lovely finish from Gabriel Jesus made it 4-0 before the clocked ticked to 30 minutes.

Wigan dug in and will be proud the score didn’t get out of hand, but in truth Arsenal’s main focus was to not pick up any other injuries, especially after losing Riccardo Calafiori in the warm up.

Eze, Madueke dazzle with Saka a great option centrally

Arsenal need to get Eberechi Eze going to add an extra dimension to their attack and the playmaker was pure class throughout in a central role. Eze set up the first two and showed off his impressive array of passing and Arsenal need to get him on the ball more in those kind of key areas between now and the end of the season. Madueke took his goal well and was excellent on the right wing and his link-up play with Saka, who was thrust into the starting lineup at the last minute and played in a No. 8 role, was another big positive for Arteta. Perhaps Saka and Eze could play centrally ahead of Rice when Arsenal need to push for a winner late in games? It is certainly a different option and it’s great to see Arteta getting creativity and being more flexible with the very talented players he has.

Arsenal vs Wigan score: 4-0

Madueke 11', Martinelli 19', Hunt OG 23', Jesus 27'

Arsenal vs Wigan live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Goalkeeper Tommy Setford on for Arsenal

Arteta has decided to bring on teenage goalkeeper Tommy Setford for the final few minutes plus stoppage time. Great for Setford to get an opportunity to get some minutes. The TV cameras show David Raya sat up in the stands applauding the two goalkeepers he trains with day in, day out.

Tickle denies Martinelli

Zubimendi dinks in a lovely cross from the left and Martinelli powers a low header on target but Tickle saves well.

Few more subs for Arsenal

Martin Zubimendi has come on for Ben White, who is down with an injury but looks like more of a precaution than anything else. Marli Salmon is moving from center back to right back and Norgaard is going to center back with Zubimendi in midfield.

15 minutes to go and it’s all Arsenal

Wigan have tired massively and Arsenal are starting to create more chances.

Two more subs for Arsenal

Leandro Trossard and youngster Marli Salmon are on for Noni Madueke and William Saliba respectively.

Gyokeres hits the post!

A lovely ball into the box from Ben White and Gyokeres has a low shot against the post. Replays show it took a deflection which was vital in the ball staying out. That’s got the crowd going again.

Arsenal trying to get going again

Wigan have really dug in well after that first 30 minutes. Arsenal are growing a little frustrated on the ball and they’re trying to get some momentum going in the second half.

Gyokeres on for Saka at half time

The second half is underway and there’s only one sub for Arsenal. Bukayo Saka is off and Viktor Gyokeres is on. Gabriel Jesus has taken up Saka’s spot as a No. 10.

Half time: Arsenal 4-0 Wigan

Job done for Arsenal. They could have scored six or seven and are already through to the last 16 of the FA Cup. Wigan had a few chances before the break but this is all about a training exercise for Arsenal now, as Mikel Arteta will surely rotate heavily in the second half.

Kepa denies Joe Taylor!

Wigan force a mistake and Joe Taylor is clean through but he smashes his shot straight at Kepa who still does well to push it away. Taylor can’t believe he hasn’t scored there.

Gabriel Jesus with another!

He almost scored just before this but Tickle saved well. But there is no doubt about this one. A ball over the top from Norgaard picks out Jesus and he dinks home superbly. Wow. “Are you Tottenham in disguise?” sing the Arsenal fans.

Arsenal get another via an own goal

Madueke and Saka link up superbly and the latter whips in a cross that Gabriel Jesus flicks towards goal and the ball comes off Hunt and in. 3-0 to Arsenal and there’s less than 25 minutes on the clock...

Martinelli smashes home a second!

Eze with another beautiful assist as he puts it on a plate for Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian still has to finish well across goal and he smashes home. Arsenal cruising.

Madueke slots home Eze’s lovely pass!

Eberechi Eze takes out half the Wigan team with a lovely disguised pass to Noni Madueke. He slots home past Tickle and Arsenal lead. My word, what a pass that was from Eze.

Lewis-Skelly smashes just over

Myles Lewis-Skelly is found on the edge of the box and he smashes an effort which flies just over the bar. Bright start from the Premier League leaders but third-tier Wigan are staying disciplined in their shape.

Calafiori misses out

A surprise as Arsenal have lined up at the start of this game. Riccardo Calafiori is not playing at left back, with Myles Lewis-Skelly moving back to left back and Bukayo Saka coming in to the starting lineup and starting in a central role.

Arsenal lineup

Kepa; White, Mosquera, Saliba, Lewis-Skelly; Norgaard, Saka, Eze; Madueke, Jesus, Martinelli

Wigan lineup

Tickle; Hunt, Kerr, Aimson; Rodrigues, Weir, Moxon, Fox; Murray, Taylor, Wright

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Kai Havertz (muscular), Mikel Merino (ankle), Max Dowman (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: William Saliba (illness)

The Gunners should be able to rotate and freshen their men, and Gabriel Jesus, Christian Norgaard, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Gabriel Martinelli, and Riccardo Calafiori could start after no or limited minutes at Brentford. Eberechi Eze was also pulled at halftime and Arteta may need to give him another run for vibes alone as the boss’ curious use of the ex-Crystal Palace star continues in North London.

Wigan Athletic team news, focus

Wigan are healthy, so they’ve got that going for them. Joe Taylor leads the team in goals with seven while center back Jason Kerr has been one of their standout players in a rough season and will join goalkeeper Sam Tickle as necessary components of any upset hope.

Arsenal vs Wigan preview

The Premier League leaders are coming off a 1-1 draw at Brentford which has trimmed their table lead to four over Manchester City, and they’ll be looking to get themselves right ahead of two PL matches in five days next week: at Wolves and North London derby rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

A Premier League side from 2005-2013, Wigan are in a scrap for their third-tier lives at the moment. The Latics are 22nd of 24 team in League One with 31 points, two points back of four teams. Wigan fired coach Ryan Lowe last week after a seven-match winless run yielded just two points. They’ve since lost again and interim boss Glenn Whelan — the longtime Stoke City and Ireland midfielder — would love the boost that would come from a solid performance against a team 65 spots above it on the pyramid.

Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic prediction

This should be a ‘get-right’ cruise for the Gunners at home, and they may even face a slightly-weakened Wigan side who have two league games against upper-half teams next week. Arsenal 3-0 Wigan Athletic.

How to watch Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday

Venue: Emirates Stadium — North London

TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN+