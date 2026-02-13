 Skip navigation
FA Cup fifth round draw: When is it, how to watch, ball numbers, start time, last 16 teams

  
Published February 13, 2026 04:37 PM

We’re starting to learn the identities of the final 16 teams set to compete for the 2025-26 FA Cup, now where will they be drawn for the fifth round?

The fourth round draw guaranteed that the fifth round would include at least three teams from outside the Premier League, and Wrexham AFC have already claimed a place in the last 16.

Who will join them? The other non-PL ties see Southampton hosting Leicester City and Bristol City visiting Port Vale.

And of course the weekend ends with the potential for the biggest upset, as sixth-tier Macclesfield host Brentford at Moss Rose.

When is the FA Cup fifth round?

The FA Cup fifth round will be staged around the weekend of March 7-8, with games likely for Friday the 6th and Monday the 9th as well.

How to watch FA Cup quarterfinal draw live: Date, time, stream link

When: 1:30pm ET Monday (February 16)
Stream: YouTube.com

FA Cup fifth round draw: Qualified teams

So far, the following teams have won their third-round ties:

Premier League: Chelsea
Championship: Wrexham AFC
League One: TBD
League Two: TBD
National League: None
National League North: TBD

FA Cup fifth round draw: Ball numbers

1. Liverpool or Brighton & Hove Albion
2. Stoke City or Fulham
3. Oxford United or Sunderland
4. Southampton or Leicester City
5. Wrexham AFC
6. Arsenal or Wigan Athletic
7. Chelsea
8. Burton Albion or West Ham United
9. Burnley or Mansfield Town
10. Norwich City or West Bromwich Albion
11. Port Vale or Bristol City
12. Grimsby Town or Wolverhampton Wanderers
13. Aston Villa or Newcastle United
14. Manchester City or Salford City
15. Macclesfield or Brentford
16. Birmingham City or Leeds United