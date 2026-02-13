 Skip navigation
Who is Igor Tudor, reportedly set to be appointed Tottenham Hotspur interim manager?

  
Published February 13, 2026 09:49 AM

Igor Tudor will be the man tasked with keeping Tottenham Hotspur from their first relegation, according to multiple reports Friday.

Reports say Tudor’s appointment will be as interim manager through the end of the season.

MORE — Current Premier League season table

The 47-year-old Croatian has already managed nine clubs in his career after earning 55 caps for Croatia across his playing days, which saw him with Hajduk Split, Juventus, Siena, and Trogir.

Spurs fired Thomas Frank earlier this week with the club five points above the bottom three.

Who is Igor Tudor, reported interim Spurs manager?

Tudor made his name managing longtime club Hajduk Split, winning the 2012-13 Croatian Cup before embarking on a tour of European leagues that has included good winning percentages but never another stop over 48 games.

Tudor managed PAOK, Karabukspor, and Galatasaray, winning 56% of his games at the last stop before a four-game firefighter stint at Udinese that kept the club from the bottom three. He was brought back to the club at the end of the next season.

After a short return to Hajduk Split, he’s gone onto Hellas Verona, Marseille, Lazio, and Juventus. He’s never boasted a win percentage under 37.78% and more often than not has been 50% or better.

And Tudor’s teams aside from Udinese have all had positive goal differentials. But again, no tenure has lasted a full year since his first run at Hajduk ended in 2015.