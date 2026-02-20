 Skip navigation
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published February 20, 2026 06:23 AM

Liverpool continue their top-five chase when they visit relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on Sunday at the City Ground.

Arne Slot’s Reds enter the weekend two points out of fifth and in search of their first consecutive Premier League wins since late December. Liverpool drew four-straight league games to start 2026, and have since alternated losses with wins leading into a 1-0 win at Sunderland on February 11.

WATCH Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

Forest won their first match for new manager Vitor Pereira — their fourth boss of the season — when they went to Turkiye and toppled Fenerbahce 3-0 to put a strong foot into the Europa League Round of 16.

But Pereira’s men are just three points above the Premier League’s relegation zone after taking just two points from their last available nine including a dominant but finish-free 0-0 draw with 20th-place Wolves.

For live updates and highlights throughout Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday
Venue: City Ground — West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire
TV Channel: NBCSN
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Willy Boly (knee), Matz Sels (groin), Nicola Savona (knee), John Victor (knee), Chris Wood (knee)

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Wataru Endo (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee), Alexander Isak (broken leg - MORE), Giovanni Leoni (knee - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE; Jeremie Frimpong (thigh)

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool prediction

The Tricky Trees used their best group in Istanbul and will have to rally in order to surprise the visiting Reds. Pereira may be good but this is a huge ask. Nottingham Forest 0-2 Liverpool.