Giovanni Leoni injury update — Liverpool teen center back reportedly tears ACL

  
Published September 24, 2025 10:00 AM

Liverpool’s thin defender corps will be thinner for a while as center back Giovanni Leoni’s leg injury is reportedly an ACL tear.

Leoni, 18, arrived from Parma this summer and made his Reds debut on Tuesday in the side’s League Cup triumph over Southampton.

MORE — League Cup ties, results | League Cup winners, records

The club are yet to confirm the severity of Leoni’s injury, but Fabrizio Romano reports that it’s a “torn ACL” which will keep him out for “months.”

Leoni became a regular starter for Parma in the second half of last season, spending a lot of time at center back but also playing on the right side of the back line.

What Arne Slot said Tuesday after the injury

from liverpoolfc.com

“Of course, he is down because for him it didn’t feel good immediately, but this is something now we have to assess. Normally these things don’t happen in five to 10 minutes and you have to wait for tomorrow to see how he comes in and then maybe do an MRI scan to know more about how serious it is.

“Normally the emotions of a player tell you a lot. I saw during the weekend a player in the Dutch Eredivisie who went out completely in tears - Ruben van Bommel, by the way, of PSV - and a day later it proved to be that it was right.”

“Let’s hope for the best.”