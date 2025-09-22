How to watch Liverpool vs Southampton live, League Cup: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Liverpool host Southampton in the third round of the League Cup on Tuesday at Anfield, with Arne Slot’s side aiming to go one better than last season.

The Reds lost in the final of this competition to Newcastle at Wembley and given the incredible strength of their squad, you wouldn’t put it past Liverpool going into April and May 2026 still being in with a shout of winning the quadruple. They sit top of the Premier League table after five wins from five and everyone expects them to win every game they play at the moment and there is a ruthless edge to their play as they keep scoring late winners. Liverpool will rotate plenty of players for this game but it will be very exciting to see some talented youngsters and top-notch fringe players given the chance to impress.

As for Southampton, they have not impressed under new manager Will Still. Saints have won just one of their first six games in the Championship this season and were beaten 3-1 at Hull City on Saturday. They are still suffering from an almighty relegation hangover after their dismal tally of just 12 points in the Premier League last season. Still has overseen a total change in playing style and so many players have come in and out of the squad. They’re still expected to push for promotion straight back to the top-flight and an unexpected win in this competition could give them some confidence to kick on in the league.

For live updates and highlights throughout Liverpool vs Southampton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Liverpool vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (September 23)

Venue: Anfield — Liverpool

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Liverpool team news, focus

There will be plenty of changes for Liverpool and the likes of Rio Ngumoha, Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones are all expected to start.

Southampton team news, focus

Saints have signed a lot of new attacking players but they are struggling to create chances from open play and may return to a 3-4-2-1 system. Watch out for youngster Jay Robinson, while new signings Damion Downs, Finn Azaz, Tom Fellows and Leo Scienza are eager to make their mark in attack too.

Liverpool vs Southampton prediction

This should be a lot of fun as Liverpool’s youngsters and fringe players will go all-out to impress Arne Slot. Saints will have a go too as they have nothing to lose. Expect goals. Liverpool 4-2 Southampton.