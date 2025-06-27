Premier League managers: Current bosses, all-time records
Brentford’s Mark Andrews is the newest Premier League manager and fills the last remaining vacancy ahead of the 2025-26 season.
That sentence is likely to change several times and it may not take long — Only four active Premier League managers enter this season having been in their job for more than three years.
Let’s take a run through the men who have hopped on the Premier League managerial roller coaster.
Premier League managers by tenure
- Pep Guardiola, Manchester City — July 1, 2016
- Mikel Arteta, Arsenal — December 22, 2019
- Marco Silva, Fulham — July 1, 2021
- Eddie Howe, Newcastle United — November 8, 2021
- Unai Emery, Aston Villa — November 1, 2022
- Andoni Iraola, Bournemouth — June 19, 2023
- Daniel Farke, Leeds United — July 4, 2023
- Nuno Espirito Santo, Nottingham Forest — December 20, 2023
- Oliver Glasner, Crystal Palace — February 19, 2024
- Arne Slot, Liverpool — June 1, 2024
- Enzo Maresca, Chelsea — July 1, 2024
- Regis Le Bris, Sunderland — July 1, 2024
- Fabian Hurzeler, Brighton & Hove Albion — July 2, 2024
- Scott Parker, Burnley — July 5, 2024
- Ruben Amorim, Manchester United — November 11, 2024
- Vitor Pereira, Wolves — December 19, 2024
- Graham Potter, West Ham United — January 9, 2025
- David Moyes, Everton — January 11, 2025
- Thomas Frank, Tottenham Hotspur — June 12, 2025
- Keith Andrews, Brentford — June 27, 2025
Who was the longest-tenured Premier League manager?
It’s difficult to imagine anyone doing the job longer than the legend who lasted nearly 10,000 days.
Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge of Manchester United from November 6, 1986 to June 1, 2023, a span of 9,704 days that are unlikely to be replicated by anyone else.
Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal tenure runs second, and he’s actually managed more PL games than Ferguson due to the date of the schedule’s expansion. Wenger has managed 828 games, 18 more than Ferguson.
Who has managed the most Premier League clubs?
Sam Allardyce has run nine clubs, each once.
Roy Hodgson and Mark Hughes have managed six different clubs.
Steve Bruce, Harry Redknapp, and Alan Pardew are next with five.
List of Premier League title-winning managers
- Alex Ferguson, Manchester United — 13 titles
- Pep Guardiola, Manchester City — 6
- Jose Mourinho, Chelsea — 3
- Arsene Wenger, Arsenal — 3
- Kenny Dalglish, Blackburn Rovers — 1
- Carlo Ancelotti, Chelsea — 1
- Roberto Mancini, Manchester City — 1
- Manuel Pellegrini, Manchester City — 1
- Claudio Ranieri, Leicester City — 1
- Antonio Conte, Chelsea — 1
- Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool — 1
- Arne Slot, Liverpool — 1