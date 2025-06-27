Premier League managers: Current bosses, all-time records

Brentford’s Mark Andrews is the newest Premier League manager and fills the last remaining vacancy ahead of the 2025-26 season.

That sentence is likely to change several times and it may not take long — Only four active Premier League managers enter this season having been in their job for more than three years.

Let’s take a run through the men who have hopped on the Premier League managerial roller coaster.

Premier League managers by tenure

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City — July 1, 2016 Mikel Arteta, Arsenal — December 22, 2019 Marco Silva, Fulham — July 1, 2021 Eddie Howe, Newcastle United — November 8, 2021 Unai Emery, Aston Villa — November 1, 2022 Andoni Iraola, Bournemouth — June 19, 2023 Daniel Farke, Leeds United — July 4, 2023 Nuno Espirito Santo, Nottingham Forest — December 20, 2023 Oliver Glasner, Crystal Palace — February 19, 2024 Arne Slot, Liverpool — June 1, 2024 Enzo Maresca, Chelsea — July 1, 2024 Regis Le Bris, Sunderland — July 1, 2024 Fabian Hurzeler, Brighton & Hove Albion — July 2, 2024 Scott Parker, Burnley — July 5, 2024 Ruben Amorim, Manchester United — November 11, 2024 Vitor Pereira, Wolves — December 19, 2024 Graham Potter, West Ham United — January 9, 2025 David Moyes, Everton — January 11, 2025 Thomas Frank, Tottenham Hotspur — June 12, 2025 Keith Andrews, Brentford — June 27, 2025

Who was the longest-tenured Premier League manager?

It’s difficult to imagine anyone doing the job longer than the legend who lasted nearly 10,000 days.

Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge of Manchester United from November 6, 1986 to June 1, 2023, a span of 9,704 days that are unlikely to be replicated by anyone else.

Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal tenure runs second, and he’s actually managed more PL games than Ferguson due to the date of the schedule’s expansion. Wenger has managed 828 games, 18 more than Ferguson.

Who has managed the most Premier League clubs?

Sam Allardyce has run nine clubs, each once.

Roy Hodgson and Mark Hughes have managed six different clubs.

Steve Bruce, Harry Redknapp, and Alan Pardew are next with five.

List of Premier League title-winning managers