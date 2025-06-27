 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Draft
2025 Draft Dynasty Rookie Rankings: Cooper Flagg leads the way
Kara Lawson
Kara Lawson always has been a basketball trailblazer and has a legit chance to lead USA squad in LA
Gary Bettman
An 84-game season is among the changes coming to the NHL as part of the new labor deal

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_masairaptorsfireddiscussion_250627.jpg
Did Ujiri deserve to be let go by the Raptors?
nbc_dps_calraleighinterview_250627.jpg
Raleigh on historic start, ‘Big Dumper’ nickname
nbc_dps_nbadraftdiscussion_250627.jpg
Why NBA rookies often face unfair expectations

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier League managers: Current bosses, all-time records

  
Published June 27, 2025 01:03 PM

Brentford’s Mark Andrews is the newest Premier League manager and fills the last remaining vacancy ahead of the 2025-26 season.

MORE — Ranking the Premier League’s new kits

That sentence is likely to change several times and it may not take long — Only four active Premier League managers enter this season having been in their job for more than three years.

Let’s take a run through the men who have hopped on the Premier League managerial roller coaster.

Premier League managers by tenure

  1. Pep Guardiola, Manchester City — July 1, 2016
  2. Mikel Arteta, Arsenal — December 22, 2019
  3. Marco Silva, Fulham — July 1, 2021
  4. Eddie Howe, Newcastle United — November 8, 2021
  5. Unai Emery, Aston Villa — November 1, 2022
  6. Andoni Iraola, Bournemouth — June 19, 2023
  7. Daniel Farke, Leeds United — July 4, 2023
  8. Nuno Espirito Santo, Nottingham Forest — December 20, 2023
  9. Oliver Glasner, Crystal Palace — February 19, 2024
  10. Arne Slot, Liverpool — June 1, 2024
  11. Enzo Maresca, Chelsea — July 1, 2024
  12. Regis Le Bris, Sunderland — July 1, 2024
  13. Fabian Hurzeler, Brighton & Hove Albion — July 2, 2024
  14. Scott Parker, Burnley — July 5, 2024
  15. Ruben Amorim, Manchester United — November 11, 2024
  16. Vitor Pereira, Wolves — December 19, 2024
  17. Graham Potter, West Ham United — January 9, 2025
  18. David Moyes, Everton — January 11, 2025
  19. Thomas Frank, Tottenham Hotspur — June 12, 2025
  20. Keith Andrews, Brentford — June 27, 2025

Who was the longest-tenured Premier League manager?

It’s difficult to imagine anyone doing the job longer than the legend who lasted nearly 10,000 days.

Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge of Manchester United from November 6, 1986 to June 1, 2023, a span of 9,704 days that are unlikely to be replicated by anyone else.

Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal tenure runs second, and he’s actually managed more PL games than Ferguson due to the date of the schedule’s expansion. Wenger has managed 828 games, 18 more than Ferguson.

Who has managed the most Premier League clubs?

Sam Allardyce has run nine clubs, each once.

Roy Hodgson and Mark Hughes have managed six different clubs.

Steve Bruce, Harry Redknapp, and Alan Pardew are next with five.

List of Premier League title-winning managers

  1. Alex Ferguson, Manchester United — 13 titles
  2. Pep Guardiola, Manchester City — 6
  3. Jose Mourinho, Chelsea — 3
  4. Arsene Wenger, Arsenal — 3
  5. Kenny Dalglish, Blackburn Rovers — 1
  6. Carlo Ancelotti, Chelsea — 1
  7. Roberto Mancini, Manchester City — 1
  8. Manuel Pellegrini, Manchester City — 1
  9. Claudio Ranieri, Leicester City — 1
  10. Antonio Conte, Chelsea — 1
  11. Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool — 1
  12. Arne Slot, Liverpool — 1