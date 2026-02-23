When is the UEFA Champions League last 16 draw? How to watch live, details, bracket, possible draws, time
The draw for the UEFA Champions League last 16 draw is absolutely crucial to the hopes of Europe’s top teams as they aim to win the trophy.
Why? Well, the path from the last 16 on is predetermined, so after the draw for the last 16 you will know exactly which teams you could face in the quarterfinals and semifinal en route to the final and potential glory. And, as always, some paths are easier (at least on paper) than others.
Below is everything you need for the UEFA Champions League 16 draw, with six Premier League teams set to feature.
How to watch UEFA Champions League last 16 draw live, stream link and start time
Date: Friday, February 27
Time: 6am ET
TV Channel/Streaming: UEFA.com
Which teams have qualified for the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League? Who are the seeded teams?
The following eight teams have qualified for the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League automatically as they finished in the top eight of the league phase: Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona, Chelsea, Sporting Lisbon, Manchester City
All of the eight teams above are also seeded, meaning they will play the second leg of their last 16 tie at home.
Champions League playoff round matches
Here is the current state of play in the playoff round matches after the first legs:
Playoff 1: PSG lead Monaco 3-2 on aggregate
Playoff 2: Galatasaray lead Juventus 5-2 on aggregate
Playoff 3: Real Madrid lead Benfica 1-0 on aggregate
Playoff 4: Borussia Dortmund lead Atalanta 2-0 on aggregate
Playoff 5: Newcastle United lead Qarabag 6-1 on aggregate
Playoff 6: Club Brugge 3-3 Atletico Madrid on aggregate
Playoff 7: Bodo/Glimt lead Inter Milan 3-1 on aggregate
Playoff 8: Bayer Leverkusen lead Olympiacos 2-0 on aggregate
Here is the schedule for the playoff second legs, with all games kicking off at 3pm ET unless otherwise stated:
Tuesday, February 24
Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge — 12:45pm ET
Inter Milan vs Bodo/Glimt
Newcastle United vs Qarabag
Bayer Leverkusen vs Olympiacos
Wednesday, February 25
Atalanta vs Borussia Dortmund — 12:45pm ET
Real Madrid vs Benfica
Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Monaco
Juventus vs Galatasaray
What are the possible draws for each team?
Winner Playoff 1 vs Barcelona or Chelsea
Winner Playoff 2 vs Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur
Winner Playoff 3 vs Sporting Lisbon or Manchester City
Winner Playoff 4 vs Arsenal or Bayern Munich
Winner Playoff 5 vs Chelsea or Barcelona
Winner Playoff 6 vs Tottenham Hotspur or Liverpool
Winner Playoff 7 vs Manchester City or Sporting Lisbon
Winner Playoff 8 vs Bayern Munich or Arsenal
UEFA Champions League knockout round bracket
Via UEFA, here is the bracket for the knockout round (ahead of the last 16 draw) showing the potential path teams will have to reach the final in Budapest: