When is the UEFA Champions League last 16 draw? How to watch live, details, bracket, possible draws, time

The draw for the UEFA Champions League last 16 draw is absolutely crucial to the hopes of Europe’s top teams as they aim to win the trophy.

Why? Well, the path from the last 16 on is predetermined, so after the draw for the last 16 you will know exactly which teams you could face in the quarterfinals and semifinal en route to the final and potential glory. And, as always, some paths are easier (at least on paper) than others.

Below is everything you need for the UEFA Champions League 16 draw, with six Premier League teams set to feature.

How to watch UEFA Champions League last 16 draw live, stream link and start time

Date: Friday, February 27

Time: 6am ET

TV Channel/Streaming: UEFA.com

Which teams have qualified for the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League? Who are the seeded teams?

The following eight teams have qualified for the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League automatically as they finished in the top eight of the league phase: Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona, Chelsea, Sporting Lisbon, Manchester City

All of the eight teams above are also seeded, meaning they will play the second leg of their last 16 tie at home.

Champions League playoff round matches

Here is the current state of play in the playoff round matches after the first legs:

Playoff 1: PSG lead Monaco 3-2 on aggregate

Playoff 2: Galatasaray lead Juventus 5-2 on aggregate

Playoff 3: Real Madrid lead Benfica 1-0 on aggregate

Playoff 4: Borussia Dortmund lead Atalanta 2-0 on aggregate

Playoff 5: Newcastle United lead Qarabag 6-1 on aggregate

Playoff 6: Club Brugge 3-3 Atletico Madrid on aggregate

Playoff 7: Bodo/Glimt lead Inter Milan 3-1 on aggregate

Playoff 8: Bayer Leverkusen lead Olympiacos 2-0 on aggregate

Here is the schedule for the playoff second legs, with all games kicking off at 3pm ET unless otherwise stated:

Tuesday, February 24

Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge — 12:45pm ET

Inter Milan vs Bodo/Glimt

Newcastle United vs Qarabag

Bayer Leverkusen vs Olympiacos

Wednesday, February 25

Atalanta vs Borussia Dortmund — 12:45pm ET

Real Madrid vs Benfica

Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Monaco

Juventus vs Galatasaray

What are the possible draws for each team?

Winner Playoff 1 vs Barcelona or Chelsea

Winner Playoff 2 vs Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur

Winner Playoff 3 vs Sporting Lisbon or Manchester City

Winner Playoff 4 vs Arsenal or Bayern Munich

Winner Playoff 5 vs Chelsea or Barcelona

Winner Playoff 6 vs Tottenham Hotspur or Liverpool

Winner Playoff 7 vs Manchester City or Sporting Lisbon

Winner Playoff 8 vs Bayern Munich or Arsenal

UEFA Champions League knockout round bracket

Via UEFA, here is the bracket for the knockout round (ahead of the last 16 draw) showing the potential path teams will have to reach the final in Budapest: