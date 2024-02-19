Crystal Palace appoint Oliver Glasner as new manager

Crystal Palace have appointed Oliver Glasner as their new manager in a bid to stay in the Premier League and grow from there.

Glasner, 49, takes the reins of a fifth club but is best known for leading Eintracht Frankfurt to the 2021-22 Europa League and to the final of the 2022-23 German Cup.

The Austrian started his career at SV Ried in 2014-15, an appointment that followed a 500-plus playing career for the Austrian club. He then spent several seasons as LASK Linz before moving to the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg (2019-21) and Eintracht (2021-23).

Wolfsburg finished seventh and fourth in his two seasons, while Eintracht finished 11th and seventh.

Glasner had been rumored as a replacement for Roy Hodgson even before the venerable Palace boss stepped down Monday.

Crystal Palace statement on Oliver Glasner appointment

From Crystal Palace’s official site:

Chairman Steve Parish said: “I’m delighted to welcome Oliver to the club. He has an outstanding record, and we believe he is the right manager to take the club forward at this pivotal stage.

“Wherever Oliver has gone so far in his managerial journey, success has been quick to follow, and we believe his ambition, as well as his exciting and attacking approach, is the perfect fit for getting the most from our talented young squad in the remainder of this Premier League season and beyond.”

Oliver Glasner said: “I am very happy to join Crystal Palace F.C. as manager. I am looking forward to working with the talented squad, meeting the club’s supporters and experiencing the Selhurst Park atmosphere I have heard so much about. It has been a pleasure to meet with Steve and Dougie, and I am looking forward to working with them to achieve our goals.”