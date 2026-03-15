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Åberg: I hung in there to lead before final round

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Michael Carrick reaction — Manchester United boss speaks after match versus Aston Villa

  
Published March 15, 2026 11:19 AM

Michael Carrick’s Manchester United sought to take advantage of dropped points above them on the table on Sunday, and Aston Villa arrived at Old Trafford trying to move back above the Red Devils.

MORE — Man United v Aston Villa updates, video highlights

United had lost its last match in surprising fashion, up a man on Newcastle but unable to find a point when William Osula scored a gorgeous late solo goal to ruin Carrick’s near-perfect run as interim manager of his former club.

The Red Devils looked bright early against Villa but went into the break at 0-0. Casemiro headed the hosts in front off a Bruno Fernandes corner kick early in the second half. Fernandes then set up Matheus Cunha for a goal after Ross Barkley had brought Villa level.

Carrick’s thoughts will be interesting after the game, especially since the Villans returned from France and were perceived at a real disadvantage.

Michael Carrick reaction — Manchester United boss speaks after match versus Aston Villa

We’ll share all of Michael Carrick’s words as soon as he speaks from Old Trafford.