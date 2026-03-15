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Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool boss say after shocking draw vs spiraling Spurs?

  
Published March 15, 2026 02:35 PM

Liverpool led struggling and spiraling Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 for 71 minutes on Sunday, until longtime Anfield villain Richarlison popped up with the equalizing goal in the 90th minute and handed the Reds their second disappointing result this week.

LIVERPOOL 1-1 SPURS Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Arne Slot reaction, speaking after dropping two points that would have pushed them up to 4th in the table. Instead, Liverpool sit 5th, two points back of Aston Villa and just one ahead of Chelsea in 6th.

Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool boss say after shocking draw vs spiraling Spurs?

We’ll have Slot’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.