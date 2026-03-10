Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool: Sluggish Liverpool beaten in Istanbul

For the second time this season Liverpool went to Galatasaray and lost 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League, and this time it could have been much worse.

Mario Lemina’s early header was the difference at a raucous Rams Park on Tuesday, as Galatasaray take a 1-0 advantage with them to Anfield for the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Victor Osimhen went close on several occasions, plus Davinson Sanchez produced a fine save from Giorgio Mamardashvili, as Liverpool were second best throughout but did have a Ibrahima Konate goal ruled out for handball in the second half.

Everything is to play for in the second leg at Anfield next week but Arne Slot knows his side have to be much better defensively with the likes of Osimhen, Yilmaz and Lang ready to make the most of any mistakes.

Liverpool have to get better at defending crosses, counter attacks

It has been their Achilles heel for some time and now that Liverpool aren’t scoring or creating as freely going forward, they have to defend crosses better and stop counter attacks. Galatasaray are set up to counter and love to whip in crosses for Osimhen to cause havoc. Liverpool played right into their hands in the first half and even after they made some adjustments in the second half, Gala were still a big threat on the break. The defending was sloppy and Konate looked rattled with Osimhen giving him big problems. Liverpool will still be confident of overturning this deficit in the second leg but if they commit too many players forward, Galatasaray will punish them. This tie is way too close for Liverpool’s liking and this defeat in Istanbul summed up their biggest issues so far this season.

Galatasaray vs Liverpool live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Sanchez booked and he will miss the second leg

That is a big moment late on as Sanchez is booked and that means he will miss the second leg.

Sara smashes into the side-netting

Gala are finishing this game really strongly. Yilmaz is buzzing around and he tees up Sara who smashes a shot into the side-netting. Liverpool hanging on here.

Ugurcan beats a deflection away

Andy Robertson surges into the box and his cross deflects off Sanchez and towards goal, but Ugurcan is there to make a smart stop at his near post and the corner comes to nothing.

Gakpo on for Wirtz

Liverpool make an attacking change with Wirtz, who has been subdued, coming off and Gakpo is on.

Liverpool have the ball in the net but VAR is checking, and the goal is ruled out

A corner is whipped in and the ball hits Konate on the arm, bobbles around a bit and trickles over the line. VAR is having a really good look at this and the goal is ruled out as the ball appeared to hit Virgil van Dijk’s arm too. Chaos. No goal.

Ekitike can’t make the most of a huge mistake

Yilmaz gives the ball away and Ekitike is in but Bardakci does well to put him off and Ugurcan makes a great save. Big, big chance for Liverpool.

Awful defending from Liverpool as Osimhen scores, but the offside flag is up

Osimhen has the ball in the net after multiple errors at the back by Liverpool, but the goal is ruled out for offside as Yilmaz was off and was deemed to be preventing an opponent from playing the ball despite not touching it. That is a huge let off for Liverpool.

Robertson, Frimpong on for Kerkez and Salah

Two subs for Liverpool with Andy Robertson on for Milos Kerkez, who was on a yellow card. Mohamed Salah is taken off with Jeremie Frimpong on at right wing. Salah had a really quiet outing.

Galatasaray have settled down

A few crosses into the box are causing problems and the big center back and skipper Bardakci lashes a shot from a tight angle which hits the side-netting. After a tough start to the second half, Gala have calmed down.

Szoboszlai smashes one on target, then Mac Allister goes close!

That is a pure hit from Dominik Szoboszlai to start the second half. He spanks it on target from outside the box but Ugurcan pushes it away well. Really bright start to the second half from Liverpool, as a long throw is then flicked on and Alexis Mac Allister drags an effort just wide.

Half time: Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool

After a bright start Liverpool went behind and Galatasaray could be ahead by more. Arne Slot will be delighted to get his side in at the break and regroup. They have to deal with these crosses better. Big 45 minutes coming up for Liverpool.

Osimhen blasts a good chance over

A cross from the right is totally missed by Konate and Osimhen snatches at the shot and smashes it over. You’d expect the Galatasaray star to have done better there.

Mamardashvili denies Sanchez!

Sara’s cross after Liverpool can’t clear a corner is superb and Davinson Sanchez powers a header on goal which Mamardashvili saves brilliantly to his right. Liverpool are leaving Gala’s big men wide open on those crosses. It can’t continue like this.

Lang’s cross pushed away by Mamardashvili

That is a wicked in-swinging cross from the left from Lang and it misses everyone and is going in, but Mamardashvili flicks it wide and out for a corner which comes to nothing.

Konate smashes just over!

Gala can’t clear properly and Konate steps onto the ball and drills it inches over the bar. What a hit from the center back. This could be 3-2 to Liverpool already!

Wirtz denied by Ugurcan!

What a frantic first 15 minutes this has been. Wirtz is found in this box but Ugurcan pushes his shot away. Liverpool look dangerous every time they come forward. Such an open game.

Osimhen heads wide!

Excellent cross from Jakobs and Osimhen has a free header but heads wide of the post. For him, that is a big miss. Osimhen almost rose too early. Liverpool are rocking.

Liverpool almost caught on the counter

Osimhen and Yilmaz are away after a mistake from Konate but they can’t get the link-up play right and Virgil van Dijk comes across to clear. Osimhen has his hands on his head. He knows that was a big opportunity.

Lemina heads home!

Galatasaray were under so much pressure but they broke through Noa Lang and he won a corner. The corner comes in and Victor Osimhen heads it down to Mario Lemina who heads it home from close range. Cue chaos as the Gala fans go wild. Liverpool, once again, concede from a set piece situation. Slot will be fuming with that defending.

Wirtz with a big chance!

The ball is played out to Mario Lemina on the edge of his own box and he gives it straight to Florian Wirtz who flashes it wide with the goalkeeper way out of position. He should hit the target there. Liverpool are pressing high and Galatasaray keep giving them ball away. Brilliant start from Arne Slot’s Liverpool as a cacophony of boos greets them on the banks of the Bosphorus.

Galatasaray lineup

Ugurcan; Singo, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Torreira, Lemina; Yilmaz, Sara, Lang; Osimhen

Liverpool lineup

Mamardashvili; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike

Galatasaray team news, focus

Manager Okan Buruk has turned this Galatasaray team into one which can suffer defensively but will always be a threat on the counter. Osimhen as the focal point in attack helps massively with that gameplan but the likes of Lang and Yilmaz will be really important to launching quick and direct counters. The hosts will feed off the energy of their incredible home atmosphere in Istanbul, but their fans will not be in the away end at Anfield due to a ban from UEFA. A big first leg lead, the same as in their playoff round win against Juventus, is necessary if Galatasaray are going to reach the last eight of the Champions League for the first time since 2013.

Liverpool team news, focus

Slot saw his side lose more ground in the top four race in the Premier League last week but they did win at Wolves in the FA Cup on Friday to reach the last eight of that competition. Liverpool’s squad is stretched to its limits with very little cover, especially in defense, and not having goalkeeper Alisson available for this game is a big blow but Giorgio Mamardashvili is a more than adequate back-up. We can expect Joe Gomez to play at right back in this game, while a more defensive midfield trio of Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai is possible. Liverpool have to keep it tight and they may sit a bit deeper to try and draw Galatasaray out and then find pockets of space for Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike and Co. to exploit.

Galatasaray vs Liverpool preview

The reigning Turkish champions beat Juventus in a thrilling playoff round game to reach the last 16 and with Victor Osimhen, Noah Lang, Leroy Sane and Baris Yilmaz in attack, they have serious quality on the counter. They also have plenty of experience too with Ilkay Gundogan, Davinson Sanchez, Lucas Torreira, Mario Lemina and Mauro Icardi around.

You would like to think that Liverpool will now kick on in the Premier League and Champions League but their shock midweek defeat at Wolves last week proved they still can’t be trusted. Especially as they keep giving up big chances on the break which is exactly what Galatasaray will be looking for. Still, a draw or even a narrow loss in this first leg in Istanbul will be absolutely fine as Slot’s side look to finish off the job at Anfield in the second leg.

Galatasaray vs Liverpool prediction

This feels very much like it will be a draw and Liverpool will be fine with that. Galatasaray may take the lead on the counter but Liverpool’s quality will get them back in the game. Galatasaray 1-1 Liverpool.

