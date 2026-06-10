USMNT lineup versus Paraguay — Who will Pochettino choose for USA in World Cup opener?

The 2026 World Cup is here, and the United States men’s national team is set to open its group stage with a late Friday scrap with Paraguay.

The sides met late last year when the Yanks beat La Albirroja 2-1 in a friendly despite the absences of Christian Pulisic, Chris Richards, Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman, and Timothy Weah.

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Those players are all expected to feature if not star come Friday, but what surprises could be in store as Mauricio Pochettino takes charge of his first World Cup match.since he went 90 minutes as a player for Argentina against Sweden in 2002.

So what are the main questions?

Who will start in goal for the USMNT?

Pochettino, so far, has stopped short of labeling Matt Freese his starting goalkeeper but he feels likeliest based on the last year of selection. But this is the least certain World Cup for the U.S. between the sticks and Matt Turner enters the tournament having already played in one.

Who completes the (probable) back three?

Presuming Chris Richards’ health is not a smoke screen, there’s every season to suspect he leads a back three with captain Tim Ream on his left.

Villarreal fullback Alex Freeman has played the right side of a back three for Pochettino behind right wing back Sergino Dest, but the boss has the option of Mark McKenzie, Auston Trusty, or Miles Robinson, too. Joe Scally has also slide inside.

Which regular will be the odd man out?

Tyler Adams and Christian Pulisic are nailed-on starts in front of a back three or four, but there are only so many spots for some very familiar faces.

Malik Tillman’s emergence asks some big questions of Pochettino. Does he leave out a midfielder who looked great while Pulisic was absent, or could he leave out someone like Weston McKennie or Timothy Weah?

Some have even projected that two of those names could miss out in favor of Pochettino favorite Cristian Roldan.

USMNT predicted lineup versus Paraguay

— Matt Freese —

— Alex Freeman — Chris Richards — Tim Ream —

Sergino Dest — Tyler Adams — Malik Tillman — Antonee Robinson

— Christian Pulisic — Folarin Balogun — Timothy Weah —