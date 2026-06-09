Who are the favorites to win the 2026 World Cup? Which top teams are in the best form?

Ahead of the 2026 men’s World Cup kicking off, who are the favorites to win it all? Which heavyweights are looking good? Are some of the top dogs struggling?

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Below we take a look at where the favorites are at and who is likely to go all the way and lift that glorious trophy at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19.

Who are the favorites to win the 2026 World Cup this summer?

According to odds from DraftKings, our official betting partner, Spain are the favorites to win the World Cup. The reigning European champions are priced at +450 to win it all. But stacked France are right behind them at +475 with England +750 seeing out the top three as all three European teams have deep squads.

Spain may not have an out-and-out striker but they showed at the European Championships two years ago that they can dominate the tempo of games and have so many special midfielders, attacking midfielders and wingers, so they can hurt you from all angles. If Rodri stays fit in midfield it will be a huge bonus and he, Pedri and Fabian Ruiz will control games and allow star teenager Lamine Yamal to flourish in attack.

France have superstar Kylian Mbappe leading the line and red-hot Michael Olise, Bradely Barcola, Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Marcus Thuram and Rayan Cherki to choose from underneath him, and that really is an embarrassment of riches in attack. But there is a top-heavy feel to Les Bleus and in his final tournament in charge Didier Deschamps will want to make his side less vulnerable on the counter. He’s still relying on veteran N’Golo Kante to lock down central midfield defensively but France’s best hope of winning it all this summer is by going all-out attack.

England’s only hope is that Harry Kane stays fit and in this kind of sensational form. Thomas Tuchel has been brought in to provide the expert in-game management needed to win a first trophy in 60 years, as England lost in each of the last two European Championship finals. The Three Lions are stacked in attack but like France there are question marks defensively. And if Kane goes down, they are struggling massively.

As for the other main contenders, Lionel Messi and Argentina are aiming to go back-to-back and they have a very settled, confident squad and they are surprisingly priced at +900 to win it. That means they are alongside arch rivals Brazil in the betting odds, as the Selecao look a much more serious proposition under Carlo Ancelotti. He has made them more organized defensively and the array of attackers Brazil have means they can win any game if they limit mistakes at the other end.

Portugal have the experience needed to win it all with Bruno Fernandes in incredible form and Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, ready to keep on going up top to deliver special moments when called upon. While Germany are in transition but usually step it up for a big tournament and alongside Belgium, Morocco and the Netherlands they could go on a deep run if everything clicks.

Which contender is in the best form?

Argentina, Portugal and Spain haven’t lost many games in recent years and their form has been incredibly consistent for a long time now. Messi, Ronaldo and Yamal are their respective stars but all three have missed international games in recent months as they aim to be in the best possible shape, and form, for this summer.

France have had the odd shock result but that has been more about Deschamps trying out squad options, which he has so many of. England have had the same mixed bag of results since Tuchel came in as he gave everyone a chance to impress in recent friendlies, but the Three Lions did qualify for this World Cup with a perfect eight wins out of eight and didn’t concede a goal.

Brazil have been so much better over the last 12 months since Ancelotti arrived, winning seven and losing just three of this 12 games in charge with a +15 goal difference. They went from potentially not making the World Cup to easing to qualification and the balance of the entire team looks so much better.

Overall, who are the favorites to win the World Cup?

Of course, the big European trio of Spain, France and England look the best equipped to go far in this mammoth tournament due to their squad options and having elite world-class players sprinkled throughout their teams.

But it feels like the South American duo of Argentina and Brazil are being underestimated.

Argentina because historically it has been so tough for teams to defend their World Cup title (Brazil did it in 1962, but it hasn’t been repeated since), and the fact that Messi turns 39 during the tournament. And Brazil because they’ve been a mess for a while and defensively there are still a few concerns.

Portugal should probably be higher up in people’s estimations too with PSG duo Joao Neves and Vitinha two of the best central midfielders in the world and they will feed Bruno Fernandes who is in the form of his life.

Overall, it feels like France are the favorites and have so much star quality in attack to unlock any defense. This will be a tournament filled with teams in low defensive blocks aiming to hit opponents on the counter and hope for the best in keeping stars quiet. That is why France have the slight edge over their near rivals, because they have too many top players to rotate in and the quality won’t drop. France are the pick, but don’t you dare sleep on Argentina and Brazil.