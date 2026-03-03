Wolves 2-1 Liverpool: Reds stunned on magical Molineux night

It was a real moment for Wolves fans to savor on Tuesday, as the Premier League’s last-place side, almost certain to be relegated, shocked the world and beat defending champions Liverpool 2-1 at Molineux Stadium.

Gary O’Neil’s side didn’t attempt its first shot until the 78th minute, and it was the one that put them 1-0 ahead after Rodrigo Gomes raced past Ibrahima Konate and beat Alisson with a clever finish to the far post. Liverpool didn’t take long to equalize and it was 1-1 in the 83rd, thanks to a brilliant finish by Mohamed Salah. The game got stretched wide open, end to end, after that, at which point anything could — and did — happen.

Wolves midfielder Andre attempted a seemingly innocuous shot from 20 yards out, with a wall of red shirts perfectly positioned to block it — or halfway block it and send the ball bounding into the air, one way as Alisson stumbles the other. Molineux erupted as it has so precious few times this season, just their third win of the season (all three at home), but two in a row after knocking off 4th-place Aston Villa on Friday.

The gap to Burnley in 19th is now just three points, with eight games left to play. Liverpool (48 points), meanwhile, remain 5th.

Wolves vs Liverpool — Friday, 3 pm ET (FA Cup)

Galatasaray vs Liverpool — Tuesday, 1:45 pm ET (UEFA Champions League)

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur — Sunday, March 15, 12:30 pm ET (next PL fixture)

Brentford vs Wolves — Monday, March 16, 4 pm ET (next PL fixture)

Wolves vs Liverpool live updates - by Andy Edwards

Wolves vs Liverpool final score: 2-1

Goalscorers: Rodrigo Gomes (78'), Mohamed Salah (83'), Andre (90'+4)

GOAL! Wolves 2-1 Liverpool: Andre wins it in stoppage time (90'+4)

Andre nets 94th-minute goal against Liverpool The Molineux erupts as Andre's deflected shot sails past Alisson into the back of the net to give Wolves a dramatic 2-1 lead over Liverpool with just minutes to go in the second half.

GOAL! Wolves 1-1 Liverpool: Salah sticks one inside the near post (83')

Salah equalizes for Liverpool against Wolves Mohamed Salah ends his scoring drought with a much-needed equalizer for Liverpool against Wolves late in the second half at the Molineux.

GOAL! Wolves 1-0 Liverpool: Gomes scores with Wolves’ first shot in the game (78')

Gomes stuns Liverpool to give Wolves late lead An upset is brewing at the Molineux as Rodrigo Gomes chips Alisson to give Wolves a late 1-0 lead against Liverpool.

Wolves starting XI

Sa - Doherty, Bueno, Krejci - Tchatchoua, A. Gome, Andre, J. Gomes, Moller Wolfe - Mane, Armstrong

Liverpool starting XI

Alisson - Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez - Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai - Salah, Gakpo, Ekitike

Kick off time: 3:15pm ET Tuesday

Venue: Molineux Stadium — Wolverhampton

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Online via USA Network & online via NBC.com

The Reds have won four-straight Premier League games to move into fifth on the table, three points back of both Manchester United and Aston Villa. Liverpool’s +10 goal differential is two better than Villa but two behind United.

Rob Edwards’ Wolves remain dead-last with just 13 points but are coming off an emotional win over Villa in a Midlands derby at the weekend. The three points moved Wolves out of danger of the Premier League futility held by 2007-08 Derby County (11 points) but they remain 14 points back of 17th place with just 27 points available to them as the Championship continues to beckon the Old Gold.

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Enzo Medina (knee)

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Wataru Endo (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee), Alexander Isak (broken leg - MORE), Giovanni Leoni (knee - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE; Florian Wirtz (lower back - MORE).

Wolves vs Liverpool prediction

This is the first of two meetings in four days between the sides, with the same venue hosting an FA Cup fifth round match come Friday. Liverpool won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Anfield and Edwards’ men will again look to make this an uncomfortable scrap despite their last-place standing. Wolves 1-3 Liverpool.