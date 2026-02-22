 Skip navigation
Florian Wirtz injury news: German star removed from lineup during warm-ups at Nottingham Forest

  
Published February 22, 2026 09:18 AM

Florian Wirtz was set to start for Liverpool for Sunday’s Premier League clash at Nottingham Forest but the City Ground will not have to deal with the German star.

Wirtz was pulled out of the lineup after reportedly picking up an injury in warm-ups.

MORE — Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool updates, commentary

The Reds merely noted “a late change to our starting line-up, Curtis Jones replaces Florian Wirtz” on X, and we’ll have to wait for an update from Arne Slot or elsewhere — which we’ll share here as soon as it arrives later Sunday.

The 22-year-old Wirtz has six goals and eight assists in 35 matches for the Reds this season, with all seven of his Premier League goal contributions coming since the calendar turned to December as he’s become more and more comfortable with the competition.

Florian Wirtz injury news: History, update

Wirtz has only missed two matches across all competitions for Liverpool this season, both home losses. The Reds lost 3-0 to Forest and 4-1 to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

He missed three weeks for Bayer Leverkusen last season but has been remarkably durable during his young career..

Wirtz has already crossed 230 senior appearances in his young career. He also has 37 caps for Germany

Liverpool fans will be hoping Arne Slot says this is a minor, precautionary thing.