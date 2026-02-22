Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Orlando Magic at Phoenix Suns
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 Schedule Primer: Avoid fringe Clippers, Suns on the waiver wire
NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at Brigham Young
AJ Dybantsa leads No. 23 BYU to 79-69 victory over No. 6 Iowa State
NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Auburn
Murphy, Freeman help Auburn end skid while dealing Kentucky third straight loss, 75-74

Top Clips

Screenshot_2026-02-22_001042_copy.jpg
Lawrence focused on the big picture after 450 win
nbc_smx_250recap_260221.jpg
Analyzing Brown, Shimoda in 250 Main at Arlington
nbc_smx_arlingtonhl_260221.jpg
Highlights: Supercross Round 7, Arlington

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Orlando Magic at Phoenix Suns
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 Schedule Primer: Avoid fringe Clippers, Suns on the waiver wire
NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at Brigham Young
AJ Dybantsa leads No. 23 BYU to 79-69 victory over No. 6 Iowa State
NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Auburn
Murphy, Freeman help Auburn end skid while dealing Kentucky third straight loss, 75-74

Top Clips

Screenshot_2026-02-22_001042_copy.jpg
Lawrence focused on the big picture after 450 win
nbc_smx_250recap_260221.jpg
Analyzing Brown, Shimoda in 250 Main at Arlington
nbc_smx_arlingtonhl_260221.jpg
Highlights: Supercross Round 7, Arlington

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published February 22, 2026 07:58 AM

Liverpool continue their top-five chase when they visit relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on Sunday at the City Ground.

WATCH Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

For live updates and highlights throughout Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday
Venue: City Ground — West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire
TV Channel: NBCSN
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool score: Kick off, 9am ET

Nottingham Forest lineup

Ortega; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Igor Jesus

Liverpool lineup

Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Willy Boly (knee), Matz Sels (groin), Nicola Savona (knee), John Victor (knee), Chris Wood (knee)

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Wataru Endo (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee), Alexander Isak (broken leg - MORE), Giovanni Leoni (knee - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE; Jeremie Frimpong (thigh)

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool preview

Arne Slot’s Reds enter the weekend two points out of fifth and in search of their first consecutive Premier League wins since late December. Liverpool drew four-straight league games to start 2026, and have since alternated losses with wins leading into a 1-0 win at Sunderland on February 11.

Forest won their first match for new manager Vitor Pereira — their fourth boss of the season — when they went to Turkiye and toppled Fenerbahce 3-0 to put a strong foot into the Europa League Round of 16.

But Pereira’s men are just three points above the Premier League’s relegation zone after taking just two points from their last available nine including a dominant but finish-free 0-0 draw with 20th-place Wolves.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool prediction

The Tricky Trees used their best group in Istanbul and will have to rally in order to surprise the visiting Reds. Pereira may be good but this is a huge ask. Nottingham Forest 0-2 Liverpool.