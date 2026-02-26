 Skip navigation
Olson’s career-high 31 points propel No. 8 Michigan to 88-86 OT victory over No. 13 Ohio State
Reed powers No. 6 UConn to 72-40 rout against No. 15 St. John’s
New York Yankees to retire CC Sabathia’s No. 52 on Sept. 26

Top News

Maclin, Benson lead DePaul past Creighton 72-71

  
Published February 26, 2026 12:57 AM

OMAHA, Neb. — Brandon Maclin led DePaul with 21 points and NJ Benson secured the victory with a layup with 32 seconds left as the Blue Demons took down Creighton 72-71 on Wednesday night.

Maclin shot 8 for 12 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Blue Demons (15-13, 7-10 Big East Conference). Benson finished with 14 points and nine rebounds while shooting 7 of 9 from the field. CJ Gunn had 11 points and went 4 of 10 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range).

Josh Dix finished with 15 points for the Bluejays (14-15, 8-10). Creighton also got 14 points, four assists and two steals from Nik Graves. Jasen Green had 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Benson scored eight points in the first half and DePaul went into halftime trailing 38-30. Maclin scored 19 points in the second half. DePaul outscored Creighton by nine points over the final half.