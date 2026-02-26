 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Olson’s career-high 31 points propel No. 8 Michigan to 88-86 OT victory over No. 13 Ohio State
NCAA Basketball: St. John at Connecticut
Reed powers No. 6 UConn to 72-40 rout against No. 15 St. John’s
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees
New York Yankees to retire CC Sabathia’s No. 52 on Sept. 26

Top Clips

cambridge_thumb.jpg
OSU forces OT vs. UM in miraculous fashion
nbc_cbb_uconnjohns_260225.jpg
Highlights: UConn decimates St. John’s
nbc_cbb_reedhurleyintv_260225o.jpg
Hurley effusive over Reed, win vs. St. John’s

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Michigan-Ohio State OT comes to wild ending

February 25, 2026 10:43 PM
You won't want to miss the crazy conclusion to this ranked, rivalry matchup between the Wolverines and Buckeyes.

cambridge_thumb.jpg
01:54
OSU forces OT vs. UM in miraculous fashion
nbc_bte_womenjohnwooden_260225.jpg
01:19
Strong remains runaway favorite for Wooden Award
nbc_wcbb_big10promo_260223.jpg
15
2026 Big Ten Women’s Tournament on Peacock, NBCSN
nbc_wcbb_bigeastpromo_260223.jpg
15
2026 Big East Women’s Tournament on Peacock, NBCSN
nbc_cbb_uclawisc_260222.jpg
02:56
Highlights: UCLA routs Wisconsin; earns B1G title
nbc_wcbb_wisconsinvsusc_260219.jpg
03:52
Highlights: USC tames the Badgers in Los Angeles
nbc_wcbb_uconnvsnova_260218.jpg
04:24
Highlights: No. 1 UConn takes down Villanova
nbc_wnba_segment3lsuusc_260216.jpg
10:29
South Carolina vs. LSU ‘lived up to the hype’
nbc_cbb_induclav2_260215.jpg
02:56
HLs: UCLA dominates Indiana to extend win streak
nbc_wcbb_michnwestern_260212.jpg
03:09
HLs: Olson, No. 7 Michigan take down Northwestern
nbc_wcbb_pennmaryland_260212.jpg
03:16
HLs: No. 20 Maryland surges late, beats Penn State
nbc_nba_creightonuconn_260211.jpg
02:28
Highlights: No. 1 UConn blows out Creighton
bettsuclavideophoto.jpg
03:20
HLs: No. 2 UCLA overpowers No. 13 Michigan State
nbc_wcbb_osuvswas_260205.jpg
03:10
HLs: No. 9 Ohio State holds off No. 24 Washington
nbc_wnba_uconntenn_260202.jpg
09:46
UConn ‘destined’ to repeat as national champions
iowauscphoto.jpg
03:39
HLs: USC hands No. 8 Iowa first Big Ten loss
indianamichiganphoto.jpg
04:36
Highlights: No. 9 Michigan dominates Indiana
nbc_cbb_xavuconn_v2_260128.jpg
04:35
Highlights: No. 1 UConn demolishes Xavier
nbc_cbb_uconnstrongcomp_260128.jpg
01:46
HLs: Strong drops 25 in blowout win vs. Xavier
nbc_cbb_uconnziebellcomp_260128.jpg
01:48
HLs: UConn’s Ziebell ERUPTS with ten 3-pointers

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_uconnjohns_260225.jpg
05:10
Highlights: UConn decimates St. John’s
nbc_cbb_reedhurleyintv_260225o.jpg
01:50
Hurley effusive over Reed, win vs. St. John’s
nbc_pft_mikemacdonald_260225.jpg
16:48
Macdonald: NFC West ‘a really tough division’
nbc_roto_jonathankuminga_260225.jpg
01:33
Pick up Kuminga if Johnson’s hip injury lingers
nbc_pft_toddmonken_260225.jpg
16:57
Monken describes approach to year one with Browns
nbc_roto_dejountemurray_260225.jpg
01:33
Murray starts for Pelicans in season debut
nbc_roto_shaedonsharpe_260225.jpg
01:30
Blazers’ Sharpe sidelined for additional 4-6 weeks
nbc_nfl_combine_tjparker_260225.jpg
07:15
Parker on how Swinney helped his journey to draft
nbc_dps_patfordeinterview_260225.jpg
15:23
Forde: Men’s hockey gold medal game ‘cinematic’
nbc_dps_dponabs_260225.jpg
09:42
ABS won’t remove ‘human element’ from MLB umpiring
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_260225.jpg
16:26
Vrabel pushes NE to keep things ‘in perspective’
nbc_dps_dponkonnorgriffin_260225.jpg
07:21
Will Pirates sign Griffin to long-term deal?
mac_jones.jpg
01:24
Lynch’s comments on Jones make ‘a lot of sense’
nbc_nfl_combine_moore_260225.jpg
08:54
Moore describes the impact Michigan made on him
quinshon_judkins.jpg
01:46
Fantasy expectations for Browns’ Judkins in Year 2
nbc_roto_stroud_260225.jpg
01:31
Texans’ Stroud not a ‘meaningful’ QB in fantasy
nbc_simms_akheemmesidor_260225.jpg
10:02
Mesidor’s origins rooted in Canadian football
nbc_simms_jesseminter_260225.jpg
15:22
Opportunity with Ravens ‘a blessing’ for Minter
julian_champagnie.jpg
11:00
Champagnie an ‘instrumental’ part of Spurs offense
harden_cavs.jpg
04:18
Harden enjoying a ‘simplified role’ with Cavaliers
nbc_simms_reubenbain_260225.jpg
19:23
Bain tells the story behind wearing number four
pritchard.jpg
10:50
Celtics almost ‘unbeatable’ when Pritchard is on
nbc_nfl_thomasint_260225.jpg
10:05
Thomas discusses ‘relentless’ nature to his game
nbc_bte_improvedplayer_260225.jpg
02:15
Johnson, Duren favorites for Most Improved Player
nbc_pft_cashius_260225.jpg
05:54
Howell wants to emulate Ray Lewis’ intensity
nbc_nfl_combine_jacas_260225.jpg
06:27
How wrestling made Jacas into player he is today
nbc_bte_1seed_260225.jpg
02:01
Duke, Arizona, Michigan vying for top overall seed
nbc_pft_baileyint_260225.jpg
07:30
Bailey breaks down prolific season at Texas Tech
faulk_int.jpg
10:51
Faulk details how he wants to improve in NFL
nbc_pft_banks_260225.jpg
09:05
Banks on how basketball helped football career