How to watch Real Madrid vs Benfica live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Real Madrid will try to finish the job against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, with a 1-0 lead to protect at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side has Vinicius Junior to thank for its slim margin, after the Brazilian worked his magic and scored a wondergoal in Lisbon last week. The moment was quickly marred when Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni allegedly racially abused Vinicius just before the game was set to restart after the goal. Prestianni was suspended by UEFA this week and will miss the second leg, as will Benfica boss (and former Madrid manager) Jose Mourinho, who was sent off in the 85th minute.

Real Madrid will likely be without superstar forward Kylian Mbappe, though, as the Frenchman deals with a lingering knee issue. Mbappe is said to have been affected by the injury in recent months and missed Madrid’s league game against Real Sociedad three days before the first leg against Benfica.

For live updates and highlights throughout Real Madrid vs Benfica, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Benfica live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (February 25)

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu — Madrid, Spain

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Real Madrid team news, focus

OUT: Rodrygo (suspension), Jude Bellingham (hamstring), Eder Militao (leg), Dani Ceballos (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Kylian Mbappe (knee), Dean Huijsen (calf)

Benfica team news, focus

OUT: Jose Mourinho (suspension), Gianluca Prestianni (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Joao Veloso (shoulder), Samuel Soares (undisclosed)

Real Madrid vs Benfica prediction

With a couple of key injuries across their backline, Madrid might just need a goal (or two) to see this one out as Benfica otherwise have very little to lose and should simply go for it. Real Madrid 2-1 (3-1 agg.) Benfica.