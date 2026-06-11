Best places to watch the 2026 World Cup in the USA: Bars, watch parties, top locations

With the 2026 World Cup here, where will you be watching the games with family and friends?

MORE — Daily schedule for 2026 World Cup

If you need some inspo for the top spots to watch the games across the USA, we’ve got you covered.

Below are a selection of the best spots to watch the 2026 World Cup games in some of the biggest U.S. cities this summer, and we will be updating and adding to this list as the tournament plays out and more spots emerge as the best places to visit.

Best places to watch the 2026 World Cup in the USA

Atlanta

Centennial Olympic Park — FIFA’s official fan festival is free and there will be live music, events and huge watch parties on the site which was key during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. 30 years on plenty of World Cup games, including a semifinal, are coming to ATL. Full details here.

Boston

City Hall Plaza — The official FIFA fan festival will take place in City Hall Square and there is free entry, with select games shown each day from June 11 until June 27 on huge screens. There will be plenty of entertainment, activities and local food and drink stalls too. Full details here.

Chicago

Recess — The Chicago Fire are hosting a huge World Cup watch party at Recess throughout the entire tournament. There will be plenty of events and big crowds outside on the patio for the games. Full details here.

Dallas/Fort-Worth

Sundance Square — This is the place to get the proper Texas experience and watch the games with food, DJs and plenty of activities right in the heart of downtown Fort Worth. Plenty of quaint buildings are around with soccer taking over all of the local street art. Full details here.

Houston

FIFA Fan Festival in East Downtown — The official FIFA site is huge and has absolutely everything you could want as fans will gather here before going to World Cup games in the city. The home of the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash is nearby and this neighborhood is the soccer heart of Houston. Full details here.

Kansas City

Power and Light District — One of the most iconic places to watch soccer in the USA, the Power and Light District in KC will be hosting huge watch parties throughout the tournament with amazing food and drinks flowing. Full details here.

Los Angeles

Cosm — You’ve definitely seen videos of this venue somewhere and it is awesome. Stadium seats and food with huge immersive screens all around you which makes you feel like you’re actually at the game. Full details here.

Miami

American Social Bar — In the heart of the Brickell neighborhood in downtown Miami, this is a great spot to watch the games with plenty of outdoor seating and so much going on around you. Full details here.

New York City

Pebble Bar, Rockefeller Plaza — Pebble Bar is linking up with Fora Travel to host World Cup watch parties at its site at Rockefeller Plaza. You can expect bar specials, giveaways, themed cocktails and more. Walk-ins are welcome throughout the tournament, and the third floor is taking reservations. Full details here.

Also in Rockefeller Plaza — From July 6 to July 19 a Fan Village will be run by Telemundo and Rockefeller Center in conjunction with the New York New Jersey host committee. Expect plenty of activities right in the heart of Manhattan and this will be a great place to watch games with big crowds. Full details here.

Orlando

NBC Sports Grill & Brew at City Walk, Universal Orlando — There are so many TVs here, and you can watch all of the games while getting stuck in to incredible food right in the heart of City Walk, which is free to enter and sits at the entrance to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure theme parks. It will be very lively. Full details here.

Philadelphia

Lemon Hill Park — Another of FIFA’s official fan festival sites, this one in Philly will be open every single day during the tournament and is free. Expect plenty of Philly Cheesesteaks and other local delicacies while you watch the games with historic landmarks all around you. Full details here.

San Francisco

The Chieftain Irish Pub — A cosy Irish pub right in the heart of downtown San Francisco which will be packed to the rafters during the tournament. Brilliant spot to soak up the atmosphere. Full details here.

Seattle

Seattle Soccer Celebration at Pier 62 — The Seattle Sounders and Reign FC are involved in this epic floating barge off Pier 62 which will show games on a large screen, while plenty of food and fun is available on the pier itself. Full details here.