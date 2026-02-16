How to watch Benfica vs Real Madrid live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Benfica host Real Madrid in an intriguing first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff round on Tuesday, with Jose Mourinho’s side the heavy underdogs.

But they did beat Real Madrid 4-2 in a dramatic league phase finale just a few weeks ago, with goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scoring the all-important last-gasp goal which sealed their spot in the playoff round by one goal. And now they get to play Real Madrid again. Twice. Mourinho will relish the role of the underdog and after a torrid start to the Champions League this season, Benfica see progression to the knockout rounds as a huge bonus.

Real Madrid will be wary of an upset but in reality they’ll look to build a healthy lead to take back to the Santiago Bernabeu and then finish off the job with minimum fuss to reach the last 16. Alvaro Arbeloa has done pretty well since replacing Xabi Alonso as Real are top of La Liga by two points but have played a game more than Barcelona. If you take that defeat at Benfica away they’ve won the other six games in their last seven, scoring 20 goals across those seven games as Kylian Mbappe is flying.

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (February 17)

Venue: Estadio da Luz — Lisbon, Portugal

Benfica team news, focus

Mourinho has overseen a dramatic turnaround at Benfica since arriving at his boyhood club in September. Benfica still sit seven points behind leaders Porto but they haven’t lost a game in the league this season. In the Champions League they won three of their final four league phase games to reach the playoff round on goal difference, beating Ajax, Napoli and Real Madrid in a sensational run. Now it’s all about keeping it as tight as possible against Real, which Mourinho is very good at doing, and hoping center forward Vangelis Pavlidis, playmaker Heorhiy Sudakov and winger Andreas Schjelderup can do the business on the counter.

Real Madrid team news, focus

Arbeloa’s side breezed past Real Sociedad 4-1 at home at the weekend, with some key players rested. Jude Bellingham, Eder Militao and Rodrygo remain out injured, while Kylian Mbappe is available but was rested at the weekend. The main issue for Real under Xabi Alonso was the lack of defensive options due to injuries but Rudiger, Alexander-Arnold and Huijsen are all back and that has been a big reason why Real’s form has picked up. Raul Asencio is suspended.

Benfica vs Real Madrid prediction

This feels like a Mourinho special coming up and Benfica will be full of confidence after beating Real 4-2 just a few weeks ago. Go for a draw. Benfica 2-2 Real Madrid.