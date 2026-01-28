Best goalkeeper goal ever? Anatoliy Trubin sends Benfica past Real Madrid, into Champions League playoffs

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
Who is playing in the 2026 Super Bowl?
SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 450 Chase Sexton sits on bike.jpg
SuperMotocross Round 4, Houston: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Injury Report: Cavs lose Evan Mobley

Top Clips

nbc_dps_domoniquefoxworthinterview_260128.jpg
Foxworth: Bills ‘did not want to lose’ Brady
nbc_dps_armandosalguerointerview_260128.jpg
Salguero ‘shocked’ Belichick was snubbed from HOF
nbc_roto_donovanmitchell_260128.jpg
Is DeRozan a target ahead of the trade deadline?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
Who is playing in the 2026 Super Bowl?
SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 450 Chase Sexton sits on bike.jpg
SuperMotocross Round 4, Houston: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Injury Report: Cavs lose Evan Mobley

Top Clips

nbc_dps_domoniquefoxworthinterview_260128.jpg
Foxworth: Bills ‘did not want to lose’ Brady
nbc_dps_armandosalguerointerview_260128.jpg
Salguero ‘shocked’ Belichick was snubbed from HOF
nbc_roto_donovanmitchell_260128.jpg
Is DeRozan a target ahead of the trade deadline?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Best goalkeeper goal ever? Anatoliy Trubin sends Benfica past Real Madrid, into Champions League playoffs

  
Published January 28, 2026 05:18 PM

Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin’s incredible stoppage time goal boosted his club into the UEFA Champions League playoffs via a 4-2 win that kept Real Madrid from an automatic spot in the Round of 16.

Real Madrid trailed 3-2 and was set to finish ninth without a goal to equalize in Portugal. Alvaro Arbeola’s Real tarnished those hopes with not one but two red cards against Jose Mourinho’s Portuguese hosts.

MORE — UEFA Champions League league phase final table

Trubin had made four saves when Mourinho furiously waved him into the opposing 18 for a free kick deep in stoppage time.

Benfica needed one more goal to rise above Marseille into the 24th and final spot in the playoff round — where they could face ninth place Real Madrid. Ironically or tragically, Club Brugge had already posted congratulations to Marseille for their qualification on the stadium scoreboard.

Trubin did it!

Benfica trailed 1-0 on the first of two Kylian Mbappe goals, but scored three straight and lead by one heading into stoppage time. Real’s Raul Asencio was sent off after two minutes stoppage time, and Rodrygo was shown a red card a minute before Trubin’s decisive goal.

I personally blame Xabi Alonso. Wait...

Anatoliy Trubin heads Benfica into Champions League playoffs (video)