Who will be the next Tottenham Hotspur manager? Analyzing the main candidates

Thomas Frank has been fired and the main question is who will be the next manager of Tottenham Hotspur?

There are certainly plenty of top candidates, but most of them will be available in the summer. That is a big problem.

Will Spurs make their move for their long-term manager now? Or will they hire a manager on a short-term basis to first keep them up in the Premier League?

Below we analyze the main candidates.

Who will be the new Tottenham Hotspur manager?

Mauricio Pochettino

Okay, so Poch is adored by Spurs’ fans and they realized they probably should have never let him go. The only issue is that Pochettino is in charge of the USMNT and is excited about leading them in a World Cup on home soil this summer. But Poch has consistently spoken of his love for Spurs and with the fans chanting his name on Tuesday, they have made it known who they want in charge. Is there a possibility that Pochettino could take charge of Spurs and still keep the USMNT job? It would be wild but he’s out of contract with the USMNT this summer anyway, so if he doesn’t end up at Spurs now he will be one of the favorites to take the job this summer. And maybe Harry Kane would return with Poch too?

Oliver Glasner

Also out of contract this summer, Glasner will be high on the list of every team in Europe that needs a new coach. His high-pressing style is exciting and he has worked wonders at Crystal Palace under tough circumstances. There is a chance he could leave Palace now and move to Spurs to try and save them and the Austrian coach had an instant impact when he arrived at Palace and kept them up comfortably. From a style point of view Glasner is a really good fit for the squad Spurs have.

Marco Silva

Another manager who has punched above his weight and Silva is out of contract this summer at Fulham. He deserves a chance at one of the big boys and Silva is the kind of character who will ruffle feathers and sort things out. Spurs need that right now and he is hugely experienced with Watford, Everton and Fulham in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel

Another coach who is out of contract this summer after the World Cup with England and there’s no chance Tuchel will take another job before that tournament is over. But if Spurs go for a short-term hire, perhaps Tuchel would be a great fit for a long-term project and he would take over in the summer? He wins trophies, has high standards and he also gets on really well with Harry Kane and that could bring him back to Spurs to end his career. Just a thought...

Unai Emery

This would be the best possible choice as a manager but maybe unrealistic. Emery has done a wonderful job at Villa and it’s unlikely he leaves for Spurs. But wouldn’t he love to stick it to Arsenal and revive their bitter rivals? Perhaps. Again, like Glasner, his tactics would work well with a lot of players in this squad and Emery is uncompromising and will sort this group of players out. He wouldn’t leave Villa now though and that is a problem.

Eddie Howe

Perhaps this lines up perfectly for Howe? He is under pressure at Newcastle after a tough season and he could leave as a legend and get stuck in to a new project. This seems a bit of a long shot though and it’s likely Howe will try to see out the season at Newcastle and then discuss where that project is heading.