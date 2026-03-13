How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Fulham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Nottingham Forest return from the Europa League in search of a first Premier League win in seven tries as the Tricky Trees labor just above the drop zone ahead of a visit from Fulham to the City Ground on Sunday.

Forest were home to Danish powers Midtjylland in the first leg of their UEL Round of 16 tie on Thursday, when they fell 1-0 on an 80th-minute goal from Gue-sung Cho. They can’t afford to focus on the second leg because their 28 points only have them out of the Premier League bottom three by virtue of four measures of goal differential.

WATCH — Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Fulham have endured a long wait for their next Premier League game — a March 4 home loss to West Ham — and their lone action wasn’t a positive one.

The Cottagers were knocked out of the FA Cup by Southampton on Sunday, and Marco Silva’s defeat at the hands of a second-tier side was not well-regarded by the Craven Cottage faithful.

Their 40 points in the Premier League are well clear of a relegation battle. Fulham lag four points off seventh-place Brentford and they’ve realistically run out of acceptable points to drop in matches like this — even away from home — as they seek a berth in Europe next season.

For live updates and highlights throughout Nottingham Forest vs Fulham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday

Venue: City Ground — West Bridgford, Nottinghamshite

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Dan Ndoye (undisclosed), Stefan Ortega (calf), Willy Boly (knee), Matz Sels (groin), Nicola Savona (knee), John Victor (knee), Chris Wood (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jair Cunha (ankle)

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Kevin (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Wilson (ankle)

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham prediction

Home cooking is important but this really should be a Fulham success story even if Harry Wilson doesn’t find his way into the XI. The Cottagers are rested and pretty healthy while Forest couldn’t afford much rotation Thursday in the UEL. It’s just about Fulham finding the final ball. Nottingham Forest 0-1 Fulham.