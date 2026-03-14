Youngest goal scorers in Premier League history as Arsenal’s Max Dowman sets new mark (video)

Who was the goalkeeper when Max Dowman became the youngest goal scorer in Premier League history in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Everton at the Emirates Stadium?

You might need a box score to find out if you only have the video, because Dowman’s long dribble to deposit the ball in the goal came with Everton’s Jordan Pickford way up the pitch as the Toffees chased an equalizer in North London.

Mikel Arteta had a lot of praise for Dowman but also claimed that the goal would live long in the memories of everyone in the stadium.

Perhaps, but the three points may feel even better than the marker.

And is it a little anti-climactic given Dowman would’ve had another six months to break the record? Nope, but it’s fun.

Youngest goal scorers in Premier League history

Max Dowman, Arsenal vs Everton (2026) — 16 years, 2 months, 11 days

James Vaughan, Everton vs Bolton (2005) — 16 years, 8 months, 27 days

James Milner, Leeds vs Sunderland (2002) — 16 years, 11 months, 22 days

Arsenal’s Max Dowman becomes youngest goal scorer in Premier League history (video)